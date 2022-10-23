Newest 43North-winning startups coming in with big plans for Buffalo

43North has come a long way since the Buffalo-based startup accelerator was created in 2014 to attract and cultivate high-growth companies in the region.

A product of the Buffalo Billion – a $1 billion investment by New York State in the Western New York economy to create jobs and spur new economic activity – 43North pumps $5 million annually into the local economy by investing in up-and-coming companies.

"We knew there was a burgeoning community of entrepreneurs who dreamed of future success, but needed help to make it a reality," Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said.

Nothing illustrates that growth more than the five companies crowned winners of the 2022 43North startup competition Thursday night at Shea's Performing Arts Center: Otrafy, MOD Tech Labs, Agape Wellness, AMPAworks and Phood.

"We were thinking about who has the greatest chance of success right now," 43North judge Taryn Laeben said of the winning companies.

"From a sector and vision perspective, they're all trying to solve very different problems," Laeben said. "The common theme is they're all incredible founders and have a lot of potential to really change things for the better."

Each company will receive a $1 million investment from 43North in exchange for moving their company to Buffalo for a year. 43North gets 5% equity in the companies and provides the startups a slew of support services, such as free office space at Seneca One tower, help with hiring, networking, mentoring and fundraising assistance.

This is the first year 43North has given out five $1 million prizes in an effort to attract companies that will have the greatest impact as possible on Buffalo. That was a big focus of the judging process, 43North President Colleen Heidinger said.

Judges were looking for the companies that are not just going to survive in Buffalo, but thrive. The companies that will build relationships in Buffalo, create jobs and choose to stay for the long term.

"In the early days, this was a business idea competition," Heidinger said of 43North's origins. "We are now well beyond that. It's teams up to 10, not just one or two co-founders, and they see Buffalo as an organic place to come and grow their business."

The five winners have already raised significant funds, many have gone through other reputable accelerator programs and they all will be ready to hire as soon as they get to Western New York.

And they already have big plans for Buffalo.

Alex Porter, CEO of MOD Tech Labs, is most excited to get embedded in Western New York's burgeoning film industry.

Her company uses machine learning to create 3D content for industries such as film, TV and video game production.

The Austin, Texas, company recently worked on a project with NBC Universal that would have taken six months using traditional 3D conversion methods. With MOD, it took three weeks, Porter said. Her software is 20 times more efficient and 3,000 times faster, she told the judges Thursday night.

"Buffalo is a fantastic opportunity because there are massive New York film incentives, nearly $500 million, that are bringing the films to Buffalo and the infrastructure is being built here," Porter said. "That is going to be the boon to bring feature films here. We want to be their tech advantage and help them get the edge on that market and create that opportunity."

Agape Wellness founder Khadesha Okwudili took to the Shea's stage Thursday night wearing a red sweatshirt with a black buffalo surrounded by a heart in the center. She built her relationship wellness company in neighboring Rochester.

Continuing to grow Agape in upstate New York is an opportunity to show people "that startups can be started outside of Silicon Valley," Okwudili said.

Through its smartphone app, Agape sends out daily questions for couples to answer to help them have important conversations and grow closer. The app has 150,000 daily active users and the company is making around $160,000 in monthly revenue, Okwudili said.

In Buffalo, Okwudili and her team will work on expanding the app so it can be used by platonic family and friends and in the workplace. To do that, she needs to build a top-notch tech team.

"When you're building a tech company, especially a consumer tech company, the engineers are really important and we know we can get a lot of amazing talent from this area," Okwudili said.

Phood founder Alex Parmley plans to hire more than half a dozen employees when he moves his company from New York City to Buffalo next year.

"We believe we can make a billion dollar company by starting here in Buffalo," Parmley said.

Phood is a platform that lets college students use their dining dollars on meal delivery services, groceries and at local restaurants. Its two biggest partners are DoorDash, which offers students who use Phood free delivery, and Discover, the digital banking company that supplies debit cards for students.

The startup has 51,000 student users at colleges including the University of Toronto, Ohio State University and the University of Texas at Austin. Students spend $5.3 million monthly on the platform.

Once in Buffalo, Parmley and his team will work on getting the entire SUNY system to offer Phood to students.

AMPAworks already found a local manufacturer to make its small cameras that automatically count inventory at medical facilities.

"We're just so excited to have a relationship with someone we can talk to, someone we can see every day," co-founder Bianca Gonzalez said of working with a local manufacturer, as opposed to one overseas.

Twenty facilities across the country are already using AMPAworks' technology. The company has an annual recurring revenue of $340,000 and grows about 17% monthly.

Those numbers will surely grow in Buffalo, as AMPAworks has already had conversations with several local hospitals who are excited to use the technology to track their inventory, Gonzalez said.

Coming from California, Gonzalez said she has never seen this much excitement around startups elsewhere.

"We're just so glad that the people here have been very accepting of new businesses and growth in their city," she said.

Otrafy uses artificial intelligence to automate supply chain compliance and data management, primarily for food and beverage manufacturers.

Nhat Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of the Chicago company, said Otrafy hopes to create 15 jobs in Buffalo by 2024 in areas like product development, marketing and customer success.

Nguyen predicts Otrafy could have more than 93,000 manufacturers on its platform by the end of 2023. Many of those could be from Western New York, as the Otrafy team plans to branch out beyond food and beverage manufacturers. Local companies will be able to help Otrafy adapt its technology to different sectors.

"We're going to be doing all of our research and development for local partners so before we go to market globally and offer our services to tens of thousands of clients, we're testing them with the local companies here in Buffalo and creating the trends," Otrafy co-founder and COO Lucas Cunha said.