New York, utilities push for 50,000 EV charging plugs statewide by 2025

Each utility was allocated a certain amount of money, with a specific installation target, based on the proportion of customers in the state that they serve. For National Grid, that means it has $143 million available, to get 16,000 plugs installed by 2025. Since each charging station typically has two plugs, that's a goal of 8,000 new stations in its service area in the next four and a half years. NYSEG has $64 million available for 9,529 plugs, or 4,765 stations.

The funds will partially or fully cover the infrastructure site costs for the utility and its customers, although not hardware, signage bollards or ongoing maintenance. That means it covers expenses to connect the power source with the charging station – such as transformers, meters, conduits and panels – but not the physical box or network equipment.

Reimbursements are capped at $6,000 per plug for standard charging facilities, and $55,000 per plug for fast-charging ports. The goal is to install 50,000 standard and 1,500 fast-charging stations.

Utilities will pay for up to 50% of the cost for stations that are restricted from public access, such as those in a parking lot or ramp that is gated or private-pay. The exception would be municipally owned parking facilities, which would be reimbursed at 90%. Any other publicly available charging station would also be covered at 90% of the cost.