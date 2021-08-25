New York, utilities push for 50,000 EV charging plugs statewide by 2025

New York's six electric utilities are in the early stages of a five-year push to install more than 50,000 charging plugs for electric vehicles by the end of 2025.
State officials, working with the utilities, want to boost the number of available charging stations across New York to spur electric vehicle sales and make it easier for drivers to get from one location to another without worrying about where they can get their next charge.
While more consumers are buying electric vehicles, and charging stations are popping up in various places, it's still a far cry from what supporters believe is needed. Consumers are hesitant to buy electric vehicles without the infrastructure in place, but businesses are reluctant to invest in the costly stations if they don't think there are enough users.
Currently, in the Buffalo Niagara metropolitan area, there are only 329 charging stations for 4,100 drivers of electric vehicles. Of those, only 33 are "fast-charging," that take less than 30 minutes, and only 20 are free.
"There’s definitely a need," said Whitney Skeans, National Grid's senior program manager for electric vehicles in New York. "Most people, when they roll out of a garage, they want to have a full charge."
So the major utility companies – including National Grid and New York State Electric & Gas – are trying to entice their business customers to install charging stations across the state, particularly in places where consumers would likely spend two to three hours anyway.
And they're using the carrot of generous financial incentives – already funded by ratepayers – to get the job done, under the largest electric vehicle effort outside California.
"That’s a tremendous goal, and we are sprinting every day to get there," said Skeans. "We want to have charging infrastructure visible so folks are comfortable taking that next step when considering their next vehicle."
Under a directive from the state Public Service Commission from July 2020, the six utilities were authorized to spend $701 million from existing ratepayer surcharges to reimburse businesses for investments in charging stations.
The program targets standard "Level 2" charging stations that take six to eight hours, as well as direct-current fast-charging ports that need only 30 minutes. A typical charge lasts 200 to 300 miles.
Each utility was allocated a certain amount of money, with a specific installation target, based on the proportion of customers in the state that they serve. For National Grid, that means it has $143 million available, to get 16,000 plugs installed by 2025. Since each charging station typically has two plugs, that's a goal of 8,000 new stations in its service area in the next four and a half years. NYSEG has $64 million available for 9,529 plugs, or 4,765 stations.
The funds will partially or fully cover the infrastructure site costs for the utility and its customers, although not hardware, signage bollards or ongoing maintenance. That means it covers expenses to connect the power source with the charging station – such as transformers, meters, conduits and panels – but not the physical box or network equipment.
Reimbursements are capped at $6,000 per plug for standard charging facilities, and $55,000 per plug for fast-charging ports. The goal is to install 50,000 standard and 1,500 fast-charging stations.
Utilities will pay for up to 50% of the cost for stations that are restricted from public access, such as those in a parking lot or ramp that is gated or private-pay. The exception would be municipally owned parking facilities, which would be reimbursed at 90%. Any other publicly available charging station would also be covered at 90% of the cost.
Multifamily apartment buildings with at least five units that are located in economically disadvantaged communities would be covered at 100% reimbursement for new charging ports.
Away from apartment buildings, only fast-charging stations would be eligible for 100% reimbursement in those areas. That area covers all of downtown Buffalo and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
But the state also added a two-mile radius as a buffer for disadvantaged communities. That means the entire City of Buffalo and much of its first-ring suburbs – as well as Niagara Falls and many rural areas – would also be included for full reimbursement of eligible installations.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Agency has a separate $4,000 rebate program that will cover most of the physical hardware costs, once a site is activated. But that program – which started with $17 million – has only $3.9 million remaining, and Skeans said she wasn't sure if it would be renewed.