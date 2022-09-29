New York State providing $25 million to Kaleida Health, Hochul's office says

New York State is providing financially stressed Kaleida Health with $25 million in funding support, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office told The Buffalo News on Thursday.

"We have been in constant communication with health systems across the state that are experiencing financial difficulties in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and we will continue working with these health systems to evaluate their current fiscal situations and provide assistance as needed," Matt Janiszewski, Hochul's upstate press secretary, said in a statement.

State officials no doubt hope the funding will provide a boost to Western New York's largest health care system, which has posted more than $200 million in pandemic-related losses since 2020 and is struggling to reach a new labor contract for about 6,300 of its employees who have authorized a strike if a deal can't be reached.

Kaleida did not immediately provide a comment on the news, but its top officials recently spoke about the need for financial assistance from the state. And while Kaleida and the two unions representing those employees have battled over staffing and wage proposals, both sides have consistently called on the state to better fund Western New York's health systems.

"Despite the differences between Kaleida and the union about our proposals, one thing we agree on is certainly that all health care organizations are challenged in New York State and in Western New York, and there's a need for state assistance to help transform the delivery system," Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd told The Buffalo News on Sept. 19.

Hochul's office said the $25 million that Kaleida will receive this year is being awarded through the state's Vital Access Provider Program, which provides operating assistance to financially-distressed hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities to help them redesign their delivery systems and aid in helping them reach financial stability.

The state's budget agreement this year included a $20 billion, multi-year investment in the state's health care industry to improve infrastructure, retain and strengthen the workforce and help health systems experiencing financial distress.

"Governor Hochul is committed to rebuilding the state's health care system to ensure we deliver the highest quality of care for all New Yorkers," Janiszewski said.

Up until Thursday, Kaleida officials said they had been told that the dollars earmarked to support health care organizations in the current fiscal year had been accounted for. That meant that Kaleida was looking to the next state fiscal year, which starts April 1, for any potential state assistance.

"The state has shared that they did not anticipate, at least in this current fiscal year, the number of hospitals that would be facing significant financial challenges after this last round of Covid," Boyd said Sept. 19.

Boyd said many health systems are having their worst financial performance in 2022 as compared to previous points in the pandemic – a lingering Covid hangover that has altered patient volume.

For instance, he said, Kaleida's inpatient discharges, or the patients who come to the hospital and are discharged either home or to a subacute setting, are down 5% this year compared with the same time last year. Inpatient surgeries, meanwhile, are down more than 20%, while emergency department volume is off 14% as patients, well-versed in avoiding hospitals during the pandemic, have continued to find alternative places to receive care.