The State Health Department is repealing the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, a state attorney said during an appellate court hearing in Rochester on Wednesday.

Jonathan D. Hitsous, assistant solicitor general for the state, told the court that the Health Department on Wednesday morning made the decision to repeal the mandate. His comments came on the day the court was going to hear arguments in a case that challenged the mandate.

"The Department no longer intends to enforce this rule, and we'll be sending out guidance to hospital and other health care facility administrators within the upcoming week," he said.

With the state's vaccine mandate, nearly 37,000 health care workers in New York lost their jobs, resigned, retired or were furloughed due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19, which is about 3.5% of the state's total health care workforce, according to state data. That included several hundred health care employees in Western New York.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The lifting of the Covid vaccine mandate potentially opens the door for those workers to seek new jobs within the health care field at a time when facilities from hospitals to nursing homes have struggled to hire all the staff they need.

In a statement, Health Department spokesperson Cort Ruddy said: "Due to the changing landscape of the Covid-19 pandemic and evolving vaccine recommendations, the New York State Department of Health has begun the process of repealing the Covid-19 vaccine requirement for workers at regulated health care facilities."

"Throughout the public health emergency, this vaccine requirement served as a critical public health tool, helping to protect both health care workers and the patients under their care," Ruddy said. "As the repeal of this regulation awaits consideration for approval by the Public Health and Health Planning Council, the Department will no longer enforce the requirement," the statement said.

"However, it should be noted that facilities should continue to implement their own internal policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination," the Health Department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.