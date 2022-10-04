New York pushing solar to meet green energy goals, but neighbors have their concerns

From the kitchen window of his 180-year-old farmhouse in Elba, Rick Sanfratello can look out and see acres of farm land, growing crops like corn, onions and soybeans.

But that view will soon be replaced with miles of fencing and thousands of solar panels, as the Genesee County towns of Elba and Oakfield become the site of the largest solar energy project in New York State.

The 500-megawatt Cider Solar facility will sit on about 3,000 acres and produce enough electricity to power 125,000 homes, according to plans from the project's developer, Hecate Energy.

It's part of a push to bring solar projects to New York that are far bigger than anything build before. For instance, the Solar Stroll solar array at the University at Buffalo's North Campus, near Millersport Highway, covers 25 acres and has a capacity to generate 8 megawatts of power, or enough to power 1,350 homes.

But the Cider Solar project isn't the only big solar project slated for Western New York.

There are four other 100 megawatt or larger solar projects in the works in the region – Ridge View Solar Energy Center in Niagara County, Bear Ridge Solar facility in Niagara County, Alfred Oaks Solar in Allegany County and Hemlock Ridge Solar in Orleans County.

Combined, these five projects will produce more than three times as much solar electricity as the 5,600 existing solar projects in the eight counties of Western New York.

Capacity statistics for solar power projects can be deceiving, however. Because they produce energy only when the sun is shining, most solar projects produce only a small fraction of their stated generating capacity, usually around 15%.

Still, the big solar projects are part of the state's push to reduce its dependence on greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels for electricity generation. New York has an ambitious goal of reaching 70% renewable energy generation by 2030. Approval of these projects have been aided by state rule changes that make it easier for solar projects to get permitted.

But some Western New Yorkers who live near these project sites, like Sanfratello, are concerned about the impact these facilities could have on the environment, their property values and agricultural production.

The Cider Solar project in Genesee County is "uniquely large," Alliance for Clean Energy New York Executive Director Anne Reynolds said. She doesn't think New York will see many solar projects at that large of a scale.

When Cider Solar is up and running, it will produce more than 10 times the electricity of all the current solar projects in Genesee County, according to data from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. As of June 30, there were 274 solar energy projects in Genesee County producing 46 megawatts of power.

The next largest project in Western New York is Ridge View Solar, a 2,000-acre project in the Niagara County town of Hartland. It will produce 350 megawatts of solar power, enough to power around 90,000 homes.

Hemlock Ridge Solar in the Orleans County towns of Barre and Shelby will produce 200 megawatts to power 36,000 homes.

Bear Ridge Solar in Cambria and Pendleton and Alfred Oaks Solar in Alfred are both 100 megawatts and can power around 20,000 homes.

In total, these five Western New York solar projects will generate 1,250 megawatts of power. That's more than three times the 370 megawatts of generating capacity from the 5,608 solar projects operating in Western New York at the end of June, according to NYSERDA.

New rules streamline renewable energy permitting process

New York State wants a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, with the goal of hitting 70% renewable energy generation by 2030. The state is also striving to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 1990 levels by 2050.

To get there, the state made some changes to the permitting process for renewable energy projects, Reynolds said.

In 2020, New York created the Office of Renewable Energy Siting, which focuses exclusively on reviewing renewable energy projects.

The state also introduced a new process for approving renewable energy projects with standardized requirements that each project must meet, Reynolds said.

"The goal was to have a more efficient process but maintain the same amount of environmental review," Reynolds said. "It's still more environmental review than these companies have to do in lots of other places like Texas, where you can go through the process much quicker. But this standardized it so people would know what to expect and hopefully it'd be more predictable."

Cider Solar lead developer Harrison Luna said New York's permitting process is among the most thorough he's seen across the country.

"You do a ton of studies, you cooperate with state agencies all over place," Luna said. "It's a good process to make sure all the impacts of the project are taken into account. It really puts developers to task of minimizing negative impacts."

Concerns from the community

Sanfratello is the leader of the Elba Neighbor Alliance, a group of about 20 community members who are concerned about the Cider Solar project in Genesee County. They wonder what will happen to the wild animals who live in the fields; will there be enough farmland left to grow crops; will their properties decrease in value; and will there be any negative health impacts on people living near the panels?

Sanfratello isn't against solar power, he said. He just wishes the project wasn't so large.

"It's going to ruin our community because it's so big," he said.

Reynolds and Luna pointed to some of the positive impacts that large solar facilities bring to communities, such as new construction jobs, an increase in tax revenue and discounts on electric bills for customers in the community that hosts the project. The Cider Solar project will provide $30 million in new revenue to the county, town and school district and bring around 500 well-paying construction jobs.

The money solar developers pay landowners to lease their lands to build the panels on also can be life-changing, especially for struggling farmers.

That money can be reinvested to keep the farms going or farmers can use that money to comfortably retire, New York Farm Bureau public policy director Jeff Williams said.

But there is concern in the agricultural community that good quality farmland will be used to hold solar panels instead of growing food, Williams said. New York has some of the best soils in the country.

"These are really tough decisions in the farm community," Williams said. "It's balancing private property rights with access to quality farmland."

Sanfratello doesn't blame the farmers who are leasing their land. It's incredibly hard to be a farmer and it would be difficult to turn down that kind of money, he said.

"You can't blame them," he said. "Families get older and people don't want to farm 14 hours a day anymore. I don't blame any one of them. I might have done the same thing. But in the same breath, I'm not sure if they know what they're gonna do to people like me and the rest of the neighbors that are involved with my group."

Sanfratello worked for 25 years as a firefighter in West Palm Beach, Fla., before he bought his home in 2015 and moved back to the community where he grew up. It was his dream to own farmland in his home community. He raises cows, pigs, chickens and sheep and grows blueberries on his 32 acres.

Now, he's considering selling his property because of the Cider Solar project.

He hopes the project is worth it in the long run.

"This is my life," he said of his property. "Everything I ever wanted. It was my dream."