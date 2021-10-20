'New York is only as strong as its workers': Hochul visits Mercy Hospital picket line

Up until Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared to mostly stay out of the Mercy Hospital strike . The most her office would publicly say is that they continued to follow the situation closely and hoped an agreement could be reached soon.
Up until Wednesday, that is.
On the 20th day of the strike, Hochul visited the picket line Wednesday afternoon. Her Twitter account posted out two images of the governor standing with Communications Workers of America members just after 4 p.m.
"New York is only as strong as its workers, and all workers deserve fair wages and safe, dignified working conditions," Hochul's account tweeted. "Proud to stand in solidarity with our frontline health care heroes of Buffalo’s Mercy Hospital."
New York is only as strong as its workers, and all workers deserve fair wages and safe, dignified working conditions. Proud to stand in solidarity with our frontline health care heroes of Buffalo’s Mercy Hospital. @CWADistrict1 #1u pic.twitter.com/keEOuhPcwl— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 20, 2021
Hochul's office did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday night seeking an answer to what prompted her visit to the South Buffalo facility. Late Wednesday morning, Hochul was about 40 minutes away in Genesee County, taking part in a groundbreaking to usher in the start of construction for a $290 million electric substation and green hydrogen fuel production plant in the Town of Alabama.
State and local officials hope Plug Power getting shovels in the dirt is just the beginning of development at the 1,250-acre STAMP site.
Support Local Journalism
While Hochul did not make an appearance on the picket line until Wednesday, another statewide figure who many political observers expect to run for governor next year visited union workers just days earlier.
Attorney General Letitia James visited the picket line Friday and wore a red CWA T-shirt and shouted through a bullhorn.
"This hospital needs to stand up and do the right thing," she said, blasting Catholic Health's hiring of non-union replacements for the striking workers. "As the chief law enforcement officer of the State of New York, I urge this hospital to remove the scabs."
Many label the state attorney general as the top contender for the Democratic nomination for governor next year, and cameras and notebooks record her every word these days.
To prepare for a potential strike, one that ended up coming to fruition, Catholic Health contracted with Michigan staffing firm Huffmaster to provide replacement workers to keep the hospital operating. Still, some hospital services have been temporarily suspended amid the walkout.
Political visits to the picket line aside, the public rhetoric this week between CWA and Catholic Health appears different than it had been earlier in the dispute.
Both sides have been quiet in recent days and, in a update to members just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, CWA said, "We've made some movement at the bargaining table this week, but we still have work to do."
Among the open items, according to the union: staffing, a staffing incentive program agreement, health coverage and co-pays. Wage increases and retroactive pay also remained outstanding issues, the union said.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.