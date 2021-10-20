'New York is only as strong as its workers': Hochul visits Mercy Hospital picket line

Hochul's office did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday night seeking an answer to what prompted her visit to the South Buffalo facility. Late Wednesday morning, Hochul was about 40 minutes away in Genesee County, taking part in a groundbreaking to usher in the start of construction for a $290 million electric substation and green hydrogen fuel production plant in the Town of Alabama.

While Hochul did not make an appearance on the picket line until Wednesday, another statewide figure who many political observers expect to run for governor next year visited union workers just days earlier.

Attorney General Letitia James visited the picket line Friday and wore a red CWA T-shirt and shouted through a bullhorn.

"This hospital needs to stand up and do the right thing," she said, blasting Catholic Health's hiring of non-union replacements for the striking workers. "As the chief law enforcement officer of the State of New York, I urge this hospital to remove the scabs."

To prepare for a potential strike, one that ended up coming to fruition, Catholic Health contracted with Michigan staffing firm Huffmaster to provide replacement workers to keep the hospital operating. Still, some hospital services have been temporarily suspended amid the walkout.