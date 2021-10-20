 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'New York is only as strong as its workers': Hochul visits Mercy Hospital picket line
0 comments
topical top story

'New York is only as strong as its workers': Hochul visits Mercy Hospital picket line

Support this work for $1 a month
Gov. Kathy Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday afternoon visited the picket line outside Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

 Robert Kirkham

Up until Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared to mostly stay out of the Mercy Hospital strike . The most her office would publicly say is that they continued to follow the situation closely and hoped an agreement could be reached soon.

Up until Wednesday, that is.

On the 20th day of the strike, Hochul visited the picket line Wednesday afternoon. Her Twitter account posted out two images of the governor standing with Communications Workers of America members just after 4 p.m. 

"New York is only as strong as its workers, and all workers deserve fair wages and safe, dignified working conditions," Hochul's account tweeted. "Proud to stand in solidarity with our frontline health care heroes of Buffalo’s Mercy Hospital."

Hochul's office did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday night seeking an answer to what prompted her visit to the South Buffalo facility. Late Wednesday morning, Hochul was about 40 minutes away in Genesee County, taking part in a groundbreaking to usher in the start of construction for a $290 million electric substation and green hydrogen fuel production plant in the Town of Alabama.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

While Hochul did not make an appearance on the picket line until Wednesday, another statewide figure who many political observers expect to run for governor next year visited union workers just days earlier.

Attorney General Letitia James visited the picket line Friday and wore a red CWA T-shirt and shouted through a bullhorn.

"This hospital needs to stand up and do the right thing," she said, blasting Catholic Health's hiring of non-union replacements for the striking workers. "As the chief law enforcement officer of the State of New York, I urge this hospital to remove the scabs."

To prepare for a potential strike, one that ended up coming to fruition, Catholic Health contracted with Michigan staffing firm Huffmaster to provide replacement workers to keep the hospital operating. Still, some hospital services have been temporarily suspended amid the walkout.

Political visits to the picket line aside, the public rhetoric this week between CWA and Catholic Health appears different than it had been earlier in the dispute. 

Both sides have been quiet in recent days and, in a update to members just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, CWA said, "We've made some movement at the bargaining table this week, but we still have work to do."

Among the open items, according to the union: staffing, a staffing incentive program agreement, health coverage and co-pays. Wage increases and retroactive pay also remained outstanding issues, the union said.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News