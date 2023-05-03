The state budget approved this week includes an eventual ban on natural gas hookups in newly built homes and many other types of buildings.

At the same time, the budget does not contain provisions for phasing out natural gas-powered furnaces and appliances in existing homes.

New York to become the first US state to ban fossil fuels in most new buildings Beginning Dec. 31, 2025, developers and builders will be required to comply with "zero emission construction" standards for most buildings of seven stories or fewer, said Katy Zielinski, a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The final version fell short of the sweeping changes that Gov. Kathy Hochul had proposed for transforming the state's energy usage to reduce harmful emissions that are causing climate change.

Still, environmental groups praised the elimination of fossil fuels in many new construction projects as an important step toward reducing harmful emissions, while lamenting that it didn't include provisions to phase out natural gas heat.

Critics of the proposals that had emerged from the Climate Action Council were encouraged that the final version was less wide-ranging, and that it keeps natural gas in the energy mix.

"Mandating all-electric new construction, a pioneering initiative that will drive the electrification of our building sector, is a crucial step towards reducing emissions and creating a sustainable future," said Conor Bambrick, director of policy for Environmental Advocates NY.

David Bauer, president and CEO of National Fuel, noted that the new law includes many exemptions for uses that include backup generators, hospitals and manufacturing and industrial facilities.

"It appears the state recognizes that natural gas is critical for both energy reliability and economic prosperity, which is encouraging," he said.

"In my view, it’s not a big leap to see this list of exemptions expanded to include hybrid heating solutions like we’ve proposed as part of an 'all of the above' approach to decarbonization," Bauer said. "Nor is it a stretch to see rules and regulations that consider regional differences in the state."

Here's a look at what had been proposed for state energy policy, and what actually was included in the budget passed by state lawmakers.

New construction

Proposed: Starting in 2025 or 2026 (depending on the bill), smaller newly constructed buildings would have had to be all electric. The same requirements would have applied to all buildings a couple of years later.

Actual: Starting in 2026, newly constructed buildings of up to seven stories are prohibited from installing fossil fuel equipment for heating and cooking. Commercial and industrial buildings larger than 100,000 square feet are exempted. The rules apply to all newly built buildings starting in 2029.

But even that includes some wiggle room. Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Tonawanda, said regions "will need to show adequate grid capacity before this mandate can apply." The state Public Service Commission will make that determination of "reasonableness," Conrad said.

The new rules also contain exemptions for a host of users, including hospitals, manufacturing plants, laboratories, restaurants, manufactured homes, laundromats and car washes.

Home heating

Proposed: A prohibition on the sale of new gas- and oil-powered heating systems, such as furnaces, starting in 2030. After this date, owners of existing homes would have been required to switch to an electric system such as a heat pump when replacing a fossil fuel-powered system.

Actual: The approved budget does not contain future restrictions for gas- and oil-powered heating systems in existing homes.

Natural gas appliances

Proposed: Gas-powered stoves – and whether owners of existing homes would have to replace them with an electric stove when the gas stove wore out – became a flashpoint of the energy debate. Opponents of the proposed changes rallied around protecting gas stoves.

Hochul insisted early that gas stoves were never part of the plan, and that the proposed changes applied instead to replacing heating equipment.

"No one is being required to get rid of their gas stove," she said in January.

The fallout

The debate over energy usage hit home in Western New York, where over 90% of homes are heated by natural gas. Questions arose over the potential cost of converting a home to electric power, and the energy bills – and retrofit costs – homeowners would face if natural gas was no longer an option for them.

Conrad said many of his constituents feared an all-out prohibition on natural gas. He said the final version balanced their concerns with promoting the state's climate goals.

"With this budget, New York once again advanced environmental protections, and I believe we can emerge as the nation’s clean-energy leaders – but we must proceed in a way that is wisely timed and widely manageable," Conrad said.

What's next?

Expect the debate over the state's energy plans to continue.

Richard Schrader, New York legislative and policy director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, praised the changes that will usher in electrification of new buildings. But he was disappointed lawmakers didn't pass companion legislation, called the NY HEAT Act, that goes further toward phasing out the use of natural gas.

"Gov. Hochul needs to lead on getting the NY HEAT Act passed in this session," Schrader said.

Bauer, of National Fuel, said he doesn't see the plan approved in the budget as having an impact on the utility for the "foreseeable future."

"While the threats of more gas bans and other ill-advised electrification actions will continue to exist as long as the legislature remains in session, it is clear that Albany legislators, and perhaps even the governor herself, are acknowledging the very real fact that imposing gas bans on an increasingly concerned public, especially when other more pragmatic solutions are known and achievable is, at best, premature and, at worst, too much of a risk to businesses and residents of New York," he said.