Daniel Vicente is about to get to know Western New York a lot better.

Vicente, 33, was elected director of the United Auto Workers Region 9, which is based in Amherst.

Vicente ran on a reform slate along with Shawn Fain, who held a slight edge over incumbent Ray Curry in the race for UAW International president, with more ballots yet to be resolved.

Q: How will you approach your new job?

A: I'm going to be on the road quite a bit. I'm going to be traveling all of Pennsylvania and New Jersey and Western New York to meet with our local elected officials and the international servicing reps.

Q: What do you want to see the UAW accomplish in the upcoming contract talks with the automakers?

A: What we are absolutely expecting is to fight to end [pay] tiers within the Big Three auto companies, because those tiers have been just terrible for our union and for our workers, and to fight to win back the concessions that were given up during the recession.

When the Big Three auto companies needed the workers to save the companies, when these companies were really looking at having to go belly up, we did on our end what we needed to do as good partners to save these companies.

These companies are back to making billions of dollars in profits, the concessions are no longer needed, and the fight is coming. If these companies are not willing to give us what was what given up during the recession, then the real fight is coming, and I mean very plainly, withholding our labor if it's necessary.

Q: How important is it for Shawn Fain to win the presidency to advance those goals?

A: There's no sugarcoating, it's absolutely critical.

If Ray Curry ends up winning, I will work with him, obviously, because he's the president, and I was sent by the members of Region 9 to represent them. But I have no faith that Ray Curry will actually implement the changes that are necessary to get us back to a middle-class, fighting UAW.