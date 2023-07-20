Ron Ferri has met a lot of people at Tops Markets since he started working there at age 15, stocking produce and wrangling carts.

One of them was John Persons, spurring a mentorship spanning decades, and whose promotion to chief operating officer of Tops parent Northeast Grocery cleared the way for Ferri to be named president of Tops Markets.

Now at the helm, Ferri is facing changing shopping habits and tightened budgets.

Tops is changing, too.

It's still hoping to add more stores, even though it hasn't bought one in five years. If it happens, chances are it will be on the fringes of its market area.

It has slowed its program to add gas stations to its Western New York stores – an important tool to build customer loyalty and enhance its promotional pricing strategy. But it continues to add them in other markets.

Tops Markets president looks back one year after racist massacre "This event is now part of our history," said John Persons, Tops Markets president and chief operating officer. "We decided fairly early on that we needed to make some good out of this, we needed to point in a good direction, we needed to center around the right purpose."

At the same time, Tops was shaken by the racist massacre that took place at its Jefferson Avenue store in May 2022, and that has changed Tops' story forever.

"Over this past year, we've reinvigorated our commitment to the communities that we serve, and I want to continue to further that," Ferri said.

Merger helps Tops weather inflation

Tops customers are struggling with strained food budgets as inflation has driven prices higher.

"It's tough for those customers and we see it," Ferri said. "Even just talking to them, you can tell that, as they shop, they're being certainly more selective."

Customers are not spending as much on fresh meat and fresh produce as they once were, looking for less expensive cuts of meat or sticking to the basics with fresh fruits and vegetables. They're also pivoting to canned goods and more economical items, such as store brand items.

Tops is facing inflation on a commercial level, as well.

"It's an inflation on every aspect of our business. So it's utilities, its repairs and maintenance, it's labor cost," he said. "There's not a line on our [profit and loss statement] that inflation isn't driving the costs up."

That is a challenge when you're trying to maintain prices and profits.

"From a consumer standpoint, this is where the merger has really helped us with buying power to try and keep costs lower," he said, referencing Tops' merger with Price Chopper in 2021. "So I don't want to say we've been able to, in many cases, we haven't been able to necessarily lower cost, but we've been able to mitigate cost increases through the merger."

Store renovations 'full steam ahead'

With Buffalo about to go head to head with Costco in Amherst and competing fiercely with Wegmans and national chains, it is essential that Tops invests in keeping its stores looking fresh for customers, which invigorates sales.

Tops generally likes to renovate its stores every seven years, but fell badly behind schedule during bankruptcy.

Saddled with debt, Tops slowed its pace of store renovations in 2017, then, when it declared bankruptcy in 2018, it stopped renovating stores completely. In 2019, on more solid ground financially after emerging from bankruptcy, it started to play catch up, with plans to spend $120 million over four years, touching many of its Western New York stores.

"During Covid, we were full steam ahead," Ferri said.

Capital improvements are still top of mind for the company, which continues to refresh and remodel stores.

Tops has remodeled more than 35 stores across its footprint so far and, this year, it's on pace to do another nine – four of them in Western New York.

Including IT, distribution centers and other projects, Tops' capital investments total $40 million.

"Our capital program is very, very strong," Ferri said.

'Always looking' for new stores

Tops stores vary widely from as small as 10,000 square feet to more than 10 times that size.

"If we were to build a store from the ground up today, it would probably be in the 40,000 to 50,000-square-foot range," Ferri said.

But there are no plans for that. Instead, Tops is sticking with its longtime plan of acquiring independent grocers and family-owned businesses in rural markets.

"Where the younger family doesn't want to take over the business and so they're looking to sell," he said. "That's where we've seen a lot of our growth into rural areas or towns where a big chain would not go. We thrive on those type of opportunities and acquisitions, so we'll continue to look for those."

But the company has pulled back on acquisitions, too. It hasn't bought a new store in the past five years.

Gas stations are a key promotion

While many retailers are pulling back on rewards programs in response to changing customer habits, gas rewards are still hot with Tops shoppers.

"Our fuel rewards program is something that we feel very strong about, with great value for our customers," Ferri said.

Bonus Plus Rewards customers receive gas points for the money they spend and the products they buy, which can be redeemed for discounts on gas purchases.

It folds into Tops' highly promotional strategy, which plays on contests, sweepstakes, newspaper ads, sales and coupons.

"We partner with a lot of vendors to offer additional discount programs. You see that in our weekly circular and you know with inflation being a key piece of the problem for our customers today, they're always looking for additional value, and our fuel rewards program definitely does that," he said.

For a long time, that has meant building gas stations to pair with Tops stores, or buying gas stations located near Tops locations, but that activity has slowed in Western New York. Its most recent gas station addition was at a renovated location in Erie, Pa.

Responding to low-income households

In February, the federal government ended the emergency allotment of food benefits formerly known as food stamps, which it had boosted in response to the Covid pandemic. The change has shown up at the store level in the way customers are shopping, what they're buying and how they're buying it.

"They're definitely looking for more value," he said.

It's an issue Ferri understands well, growing up on the East Side of Buffalo with a single mother who received government benefits herself.

Stores have responded to SNAP customers' changing buying habits in the way they stock product, Ferri said.

At the beginning of the month, the store features bulk purchases that will hopefully last customers through the month until benefits are replenished. As the month goes on and beneficiaries begin to run out of funds, stores highlight smaller portions that cost less.

"We try looking at how to merchandise our stores at different times of the month for those customers," he said.

Tops brass rises up the ranks at parent company

When Tops Markets and Price Chopper merged in 2021, it was Price Chopper president and CEO Scott Grimmett who was tapped to lead the new parent company, Northeast Grocery.

Frank Curci, Tops chairman and CEO, was to serve on Northeast's board alongside Grimmett. But just months later, Grimmett left and Curci was in as Northeast's CEO. Then, Tops president John Persons made the jump to COO at Northeast.

"It's just the way opportunities have presented themselves," he said. "But there's good quality management teams on both sides of the business. And, from a Western New York standpoint, we're certainly glad that John has this opportunity and hopefully even further ones for him in the future."