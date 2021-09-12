New Tim Hortons coming to Niagara Street

Months after it was originally proposed, a new Tim Hortons Cafe & Bake Shop is getting closer to arrival on Niagara Street in the Lower West Side.

The Buffalo Preservation Board on Thursday granted permission for Benderson Development Co. to tear down a cement-block former garage to make way for a new 1,600-square-foot restaurant with a looping drive-thru.

Located at 380 Niagara, just north of the I-190 on-ramp, the existing 6,240-square-foot rectangular building was constructed in 1989 on 0.52 acres, and has eight car bays with black overhead doors and an office area. It was formerly a Goodyear Auto Service Center, but has been vacant for several years, according to the developer.

Benderson already received minor site plan approval from the city in June for the new restaurant, which meets the Green Code after obtaining variances – unlike the existing "nonconforming" structure, which "is neither attractive nor does it have any historic relevance," according to Benderson Director of Development James A. Boglioli.

"The building is no longer needed as a garage," Boglioli wrote in a letter to the board. "By permitting the demolition of this building it will allow the construction of a new building that will not only be compliant with the City Green Code but provide additional services for the community."

The new Tim Hortons will be operated by franchisee Kelton Enterprises.

