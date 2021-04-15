New Tim Hortons coming to Niagara Street, new Burger King to South Park

A new Tim Hortons Cafe & Bake Shop is being proposed for the West Village neighborhood.

Ellicott Development, which owns the site at 380 Niagara St. , wants to demolish the vacant 6,240-square-foot Goodyear Service Center building on the 0.52-acre property and replace it with a 1,600-square-foot Tim Hortons, with a looping drive-thru. The Tim Hortons would be operated by Kelton Enterprises, one of the largest local franchisees.

Benderson and Kelton are requesting two variances from the Green Code for signage and front setback from the Zoning Board of Appeals on April 21.

According to a letter from attorney Marc A. Romanowski , the code would allow only two signs, but the restaurant wants three to five signs – including two maple leaf signs. It would also be constructed 29 feet back from Niagara Street to enable the drive-thru exit in front of the building, so that cars primarily enter and exit the property from Niagara.