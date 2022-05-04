 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New state law prevents colleges from withholding student transcripts

  Updated
Transcript debt

New York is banning colleges from withholding transcripts over unpaid debt.

 Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that prohibits colleges from withholding student transcripts because of unpaid debts or charging those who owe debt a higher fee to obtain their transcript.

The law ensures that all students can access their transcripts when necessary to continue their education or find a job, Hochul said.

“Transcripts are critical for students to continue pursuing their educational and career goals,” she said. “To hold transcripts hostage until outstanding debts are paid is an unfair, predatory practice that prevents our students from reaching their full potential.”

The tactic of withholding student transcripts or overcharging for their release has been used by some colleges in the state to leverage collection of outstanding debts.

But one is not related to the other, Hochul said. Withholding a transcript punishes students with fewer resources, while making it more difficult for them to advance in higher education or get jobs that would allow them to pay off the debt, she said.

Buffalo Next

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

