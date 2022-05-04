New state law prevents colleges from withholding student transcripts

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that prohibits colleges from withholding student transcripts because of unpaid debts or charging those who owe debt a higher fee to obtain their transcript.

The law ensures that all students can access their transcripts when necessary to continue their education or find a job, Hochul said.

“Transcripts are critical for students to continue pursuing their educational and career goals,” she said. “To hold transcripts hostage until outstanding debts are paid is an unfair, predatory practice that prevents our students from reaching their full potential.”

The tactic of withholding student transcripts or overcharging for their release has been used by some colleges in the state to leverage collection of outstanding debts.

But one is not related to the other, Hochul said. Withholding a transcript punishes students with fewer resources, while making it more difficult for them to advance in higher education or get jobs that would allow them to pay off the debt, she said.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.