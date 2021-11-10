 Skip to main content
New state-funded training seeks would-be East Side community developers
New state-funded training seeks would-be East Side community developers

Jefferson Avenue, looking north near East Ferry Street.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

Building owners and East Side residents who want to learn how to plan and implement a commercial real estate development project can now get tuition-free training – and possibly even project funding – through a new state-sponsored program.

The free Community-Based Real Estate Development Training program is designed to create a cadre of "citizen developers" on the East Side, by giving community residents the skills and knowledge to complete a real estate project.

The 23-week East Side Avenues program gives an overview of the development process, teaching participants about predevelopment, construction management, property management and financing.

It's part of the state's $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund, and is supported through the $8 million East Side Collaborative Fund that was created with support from private and philanthropic organizations, and is administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

Classes, mostly virtual, are held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., from March 2 through Aug. 3, 2022. Five Saturday sessions are also required.

Upon completion, graduates will be able to apply for project funding from Empire State Development Corp., through a separate $5 million capital grant dedicated to the program.

Applications are available through East Side Avenues at eastsideavenues.org and are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 8. There is no cost to apply or participate, except for a nonrefundable $100 registration fee upon acceptance. For information, call 716-878-2440 or email ap-CBREDT@buffalo.edu.

