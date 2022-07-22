New single-family homes to be built on vacant lots on Adams St.; officials hope program serves as model

Some vacant lots on Adams Street on the city's East Side are about to come back to life, with as many as 10 new market-rate, single-family homes expected to be built on one block.

If the plan – a joint effort of a bank, the city, a land bank and a real estate brokerage – succeeds, look for the model to be replicated elsewhere in Buffalo.

"We need these single-family residential homes within our community," said Nina Littlejohn, of the Jefferson-Adams-Monroe-Madison Block Club. "We have the green space, we have the lot space, especially at Adams Street at this particular time."

The Adams Street Infill Housing Initiative, as it is officially known, focuses on the block of Adams between Sycamore and Genesee streets. The city provided 24 vacant lots that were turned into to 12 parcels. Two parcels are being set aside for a community use project, such as green space or a park.

The idea is to put a system in place that encourages developers to build homes in neighborhoods where the housing stock is aging and demolitions over the years have left ample vacant lots.

If it works, officials hope to be able to replicate the program in other neighborhoods.

Evans Bank will provide a $2 million construction loan, at a below-market interest rate. The Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp., which is a land bank, is contributing $500,000 to the project and will oversee development of the homes. The land bank plans to select a developer – or more than one, based on the responses – by late September, said Jocelyn Gordon, executive director of the land bank. Construction is expected to start soon after.

Gordon noted that when the land bank was getting started eight years ago, it was assisting the city with property demolitions, "which were necessary at that time."

"We're really happy that that time for mass demolitions has passed, and how exciting it is that the market has turned, and all of these vacant lots now have an opportunity and a market to serve the people here in Buffalo," Gordon said.

Mayor Byron Brown agreed, noting that the city now has fewer than 80 demolitions left to perform on commercial, industrial and residential properties.

"Our goal in the city is to really build mixed income communities – affordable, middle income, senior housing – so we have an ecosystem of different housing options in neighborhoods throughout the city," Brown said.

Once the homes are built, MMB Realty Group – a minority- and women-owned brokerage based in the city – will manage the sales. Rosalind Burgin, an MMB co-founder, said there is pent-up demand.

"There's probably going to be 40 buyers or more for those properties," Burgin said, adding it's likely that a lottery will be needed among qualified buyers to purchase the homes.

The homes could sell in the $200,000 to $250,000 price range, Burgin said. "It's going to depend on square footage and what we get back from developers."

Littlejohn, who has lived on Adams Street for 31 years, said single-family housing "is so needed in our community.

"Where is it that the urban professional goes to raise a family, to build a home?" she said. "Everybody's not an apartment or a loft dweller."

Gordon said the land bank has distributed a request for proposals about the project to "hundreds" of developers.

"This is your opportunity to establish generational wealth," Gordon said, referring to developers. "This is a wheel that we are trying to start turning. Developers: you're not going to get wealthy off of this project. You will get paid, and it will be fair. But this is the hard work that we're asking you to come to the table and to assist us with."

Gordon said the Adams Street neighborhood was identified as a good fit for the initiative based on demand for new homes there, its proximity to downtown, and Evans' track record of other investments in that area, including the nearby Westminster Commons development. "We're trying to build on a strength rather than just start somewhere where there isn't that kindling to get the fire burning," she said.

David Nasca, president and CEO of Evans Bank, said projects like this one are about building neighborhoods with good-quality homes.

"We view this as a proof of concept, that this can be done," Nasca said. "We believe this can revitalize neighborhoods. And if this works as we think it can, it is a project that can be duplicated in other parts of the city."

Littlejohn, the longtime Adams Street resident, hopes to buy one of the new homes.

"I want to build a new home in my own neighborhood again," she said. "I'm excited about this opportunity. We as the community are supportive and excited."