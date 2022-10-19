New senior residential community planned for Amherst

A Cleveland-area company specializing in senior residential communities is eying a pair of Wehrle Drive properties in Amherst for an adult-living project, which would span a breadth of care from independent living and villas to memory care and assisted living.

Omni Smart Living of Solon, Ohio, is proposing to build a new complex of 31 separate buildings near George Karl Boulevard with what it describes in planning documents as first-class amenities for Amherst residents who no longer want the responsibility of maintaining a home, but don't want to leave the town.

The company is buying 22.8 acres of land at 2360-2370 Wehrle from Arista Development's Robert Nuchereno, who had previously proposed a pair of medical office buildings for the same site six years ago. But only 16.6 acres of the site would be affected by the two-phase construction project, which would begin in April 2023, with completion by December 2025.

Plans call for a pair of three-story independent-living residence buildings and a three-story assisted-living and memory care facility, all located at the northern end of the site, connected with linked corridors, and surrounding a pond. The rest of the buildings – located between the bigger buildings and existing development to the south along Wehrle – are clusters of villas, as well as a clubhouse and pool.

The property is set back from Wehrle, between George Karl and Berkley roads, and the project design calls for access off the dead end of George Karl. The site would include 329 parking spaces.

Omni is a private-equity investment and development firm that has developed and operates eight active-adult or senior residence communities under its Vitalia brand, all in Ohio, as well as more than $2 billion in commercial office and other assets through its Omni Property Companies. This would be its first project in Western New York. Company officials could not be reached for comment.

The project would require site plan approval, a rezoning from "office building district" and "residential district" to "multifamily residential district," additional zoning variances and permits, including from the Federal Aviation Administration because of the proximity to Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

But first the company sought and received support from Amherst officials to amend the town's bicentennial comprehensive plan to changing the land use for the site from commercial office to "medium residential." Three local residents spoke out against the request at the town Planning Board last month, but the motion passed.

Company officials said in their application that the project "enhances the livability of the area in offering additional choices in lifestyle and having options that are not otherwise available."

It also will "enhance community character by removing commercial zoning and continuing investment in older neighborhoods." And it would "meet a very high standard for quality development, while respecting appropriate buffers in existing neighborhoods."

"This proposal injects new life into an older area of the town by providing a diverse choice of retirement housing," Omni officials wrote. "The requested amendment coincides nicely with both the adjoining residential and commercial neighborhoods."