New self-storage facility coming to former Melody Fair site, next to Walmart

Remember the days of seeing Charlie Daniels, Willie Nelson, B.B. King, Al Jarreau or Mary Chapin Carpenter at Melody Fair in North Tonawanda? Now you’ll be able to store your whole record album collection there instead.

Fresh off the success of their third self-storage venture, this one in Buffalo, the owners of Secure Storage are undertaking a new project at the legendary former concert venue that is now home to a Walmart Supercenter.

Jack and Maritza B. Ruh are planning to construct their fourth self-storage facility on a 6-acre portion of the larger sprawling site, with four buildings totaling about 100,000 square feet.

Plans call for 687 rental units, including 467 that will be climate-controlled interior spaces. The units will range in size from 5-by-5 to 10-by-30 – big enough to store a vehicle, although there will be no outdoor vehicle or boat storage.

Additionally, they are planning to construct a fully enclosed steel breezeway between two of the buildings, wide enough for cars to drive through, to provide a shelter from the elements that will also be climate controlled. Cars will enter and exit through rolling overhead doors, and drivers can access the 40 units that would otherwise be on the outside, around the perimeter of the buildings.

Finally, they are incorporating advanced technology into the $8.5 million state-of-the-art facility, with a sophisticated tenant management system and the Noke Smart Entry keyless system that allows users to open their storage units with an app on their cellphones. That's the same technology they used in their new Secure Storage of Buffalo, located on Tonawanda Street.

"We’re really excited about this facility," said Maritza Ruh, president of Secure Storage. "This is going to be a trophy property."

Adding a level of uniqueness is the site itself, and its prominent history to countless Buffalonians.

Originally started with a big round tent in June 1956 that was destroyed in an arson fire in 1974, Melody Fair became a full concert venue with a rotating stage and seats for 3,000 people. Located in Wurlitzer Park, it hosted top music performers and musical comedies with a full orchestra.

Later, it became the Majestic Theater from 1998 to 2002, and then the New Melody Theater until 2006, when it was sold for $400,000. Plans for a new Walmart were unveiled in 2008, and despite opposition from preservationists, the building was torn down in 2010, with the $15.5 million superstore opening in 2012 at 886 Niagara Falls Blvd., at the corner of Erie Avenue.

Maritza Ruh remembers it well. She and her now-husband saw a musician named Basia at Melody Fair while they were dating in the late 1980s. Now they have eight children, ranging in age from 18 to 31.

“We have very fond memories of Melody Fair,” she said. “And I’m pretty sure, as a kid, I went to see Perry Como.”

Ruh said the family has been "thinking about some things" to do as a tribute to Melody Fair, but isn't ready to share details yet.

The Ruhs have been involved in the self-storage business since 1995, after a poker game when commercial real estate broker Joseph Deck told Jack Ruh about land available in Orchard Park from 84 Lumber. The Ruhs built Quaker Self-Storage, and then acquired a facility near the Fashion Outlets in Niagara Falls a couple of years later. Since then, they focused on family while Jack Ruh sold pacemakers, but they've returned to the business now.

They partnered with Wayne Bacon – a veteran business owner and CEO of Garwood Medical Devices – on a $10 million project to convert part of the historic but long-vacant former Fedders Radiator Building at 31 Tonawanda, along with a narrow 600-foot strip of vacant former railway land at 150 Tonawanda, into Secure Storage of Buffalo. That project finished last November, after a $2 million brownfield cleanup that included capturing underground gases.

It now features indoor climate-controlled storage in 100,000 square feet on each of the four levels of the 1926-era Fedders building, plus 105 ground-level self-storage garages in the fenced-in lot up the street. As with the North Tonawanda project, there's also a drive-in lobby area for shelter, and keyless entry. And the aisles between units are named for Buffalo streets, like Elmwood, West Ferry and Lexington.

In all, there are 823 units available, of which 193 are now occupied. Sixty of those rentals happened just this month. "May tends to be a big rental period," Maritza Ruh said.

There's also an office and a two-bedroom manager's apartment, while the rest of the 140,000-square-foot building – including under an old coal chute – is available for lease through Recckio Real Estate.

The Ruhs had already been looking for a new property to develop when a friend in the real estate business found Walmart's listing for the outparcel property, which had been on the market for a while. The couple bought it in January 2021, and just sat on it while they completed Secure Storage of Buffalo.

When that wrapped up, they turned to North Tonawanda, and won municipal approval for the new project. Crews began clearing the trees in March, but only started digging last week with the warmer weather. The Ruhs are targeting completion by early fall, although "supply chain has been somewhat of an issue," Maritza Ruh said. Even so, she added, "so far, we're pretty much on track."

They also just sold their two older properties – Orchard Park, with 584 units at 95 Mid County Drive and 6010 Big Tree Road, and Niagara Falls, with 666 units – to publicly traded Life Storage for more than $13.82 million, giving them more capital to invest in new projects.

