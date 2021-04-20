New restaurant, brewery and tap room coming to Lovejoy

A new brewery and tap room is coming to Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.

A small property management firm called Carousel Development Corp. is seeking to open Iron Island Brewery and tap room in an existing retail building at 1223 Lovejoy St.

The company wants to create a "premier beer production and tasting destination in the region and one of the few on the city's East Side," according to its application to the city's Zoning Board of Appeals.

Plans for the redevelopment by Carousel and TRM Architecture envision a tasting area in the front portion, with the upper and lower brewhouse sections in back with brite tanks, fermenters and hoppers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Carousel received a special-use permit from the Common Council and is in the process of developing the adjoining property at 1221 Lovejoy into a restaurant and tavern, with an outdoor patio abutting the brewery building, according to a letter from attorney Corey Auerbach that was part of the ZBA application.

Carousel is asking for a variance from the Green Code to construct the boiler room addition in the rear, extending the building up to the property line with no setback. The space it would take up is only 7 feet, 5 inches wide, and filled with cracked concrete and overgrown brush, according to the application.