 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New restaurant, brewery and tap room coming to Lovejoy
0 comments
top story

New restaurant, brewery and tap room coming to Lovejoy

Support this work for $1 a month
Iron Island Brewery

A rendering of the planned Iron Island Brewery on Lovejoy Street.

 Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals

A new brewery and tap room is coming to Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.

A small property management firm called Carousel Development Corp. is seeking to open Iron Island Brewery and tap room in an existing retail building at 1223 Lovejoy St.

The company wants to create a "premier beer production and tasting destination in the region and one of the few on the city's East Side," according to its application to the city's Zoning Board of Appeals.

Plans for the redevelopment by Carousel and TRM Architecture envision a tasting area in the front portion, with the upper and lower brewhouse sections in back with brite tanks, fermenters and hoppers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Carousel received a special-use permit from the Common Council and is in the process of developing the adjoining property at 1221 Lovejoy into a restaurant and tavern, with an outdoor patio abutting the brewery building, according to a letter from attorney Corey Auerbach that was part of the ZBA application.

Carousel is asking for a variance from the Green Code to construct the boiler room addition in the rear, extending the building up to the property line with no setback. The space it would take up is only 7 feet, 5 inches wide, and filled with cracked concrete and overgrown brush, according to the application.

Auerbach noted that putting the boiler room in the existing building space would eliminate a connection to the adjacent outdoor patio and would take up "essential floor area" for the brewery, tap room and retail operation – including for social distancing.

The ZBA will consider the application on Wednesday.

Also pending before the ZBA:

  • The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority wants to mill and repave Jasper Parrish Drive, reconstruct a deteriorated sidewalk, eliminate tripping hazards and construct 83 new parking spaces at the Jasper Parrish housing project at 520 Hertel Ave. The demand for parking at the 11.75-acre campus exceeds the capacity and there's not enough space to add more without the variances, officials said.
  • Fakhi Hamideh wants a variance to allow him to build a 1,518-square-foot metal pole barn for Frank's Express Tire and Auto Repair shop at 1235 Fillmore Ave., so he can store tires without using metal containers.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 12: 2021 home remodeling trends

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
BMHA installs swings after News report on playground conditions
Local News

BMHA installs swings after News report on playground conditions

  • Updated

For the first time in years, children of all ages are playing on swings at the Kenfield Homes public housing complex. Hours after The Buffalo News published a story about missing swings and dangerous equipment in playgrounds at Buffalo public housing complexes, Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority workers installed four swings Tuesday at the Kenfield playground. “Thank you for the

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News