Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed legislation that would allow the state to quickly shut down illegal cannabis dispensaries and fine storefronts $10,000 per day of unlawful operation.

The proposed legislation would increase civil and tax penalties for the unlicensed sale of marijuana in New York and provides additional enforcement power to the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance to enforce the new regulatory requirements and close stores that illegally sell cannabis.

While marijuana use is legal in New York State, dispensaries must be licensed by the state to legally operate and sell product.

"The continued existence of illegal dispensaries is unacceptable, and we need additional enforcement tools to protect New Yorkers from dangerous products and support our equity initiatives," Hochul said.

A push to prepare a new cannabis workforce despite industry's slow start in New York State To seed the industry with the necessary expertise, several Western New York colleges are offering education programs catering to the cannabis business.

The law only applies to unlicensed storefront dispensaries. It does not impose any new penalties related to cannabis possession by an individual for personal use and does not allow local law enforcement to perform enforcement actions against individuals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Violation of the proposed legislation could lead to fines of $200,000 for illicit cannabis plants or products and would allow the Office of Cannabis Management to fine businesses $10,000 per day for engaging in cannabis sales without a license.

"The success of New York's historic equity-based approach to the cannabis industry depends on upholding our cannabis laws," said Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander.

"Entrepreneurs looking to participate in our legal cannabis industry – especially justice-involved individuals looking for a [Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary] license – are being economically harmed by bad actors filling their storefronts with products that are questionable, unregulated and potentially dangerous," he said.

Currently, there are no legally operating cannabis dispensaries in Western New York.

Sales are on hold as a lawsuit filed by a Michigan company seeking to sell cannabis in New York makes its way through the court process. Variscite NY One challenged the state Office of Cannabis Management’s rule to give preference for dispensary licenses to people who had been convicted of a cannabis crime in New York and have a significant presence in the state.

The company listed Western New York and four other counties as its preferred place to do business, so sales have been on hold there while the courts decide that case.

Once cannabis sales are finally allowed in Western New York, 300 dispensary licenses will be available.