New plans for former Tandoori's restaurant in Amherst

Fans of Amherst's former Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine can soon take heart: you might not be able to dine on chicken curry there anymore, but you could live there instead.

The former owners of the restaurant – which filed for bankruptcy and then closed in February 2017 after a 25-year run – plan to demolish the vacant stone-facade building and replace it with a five-story apartment building.

Dubbed "The Junction" for its location at the intersection of Transit Road and Sheridan Drive, the building at 7740 Transit will contain 40 units, including 24 two-bedroom apartments, 10 one-bedroom apartments and six studio lofts.

It will also offer 5,000 square feet of amenity space on the second and fifth floors, and a 5,000-square-foot two-part rooftop deck.

The project will also include 72 parking spaces – both surface, as well as a parking garage under the elevated structure. .