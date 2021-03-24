New owners for Tan Tara, Brierwood and Fox Valley golf clubs

The Texas-based owner of three local golf courses is selling all three to separate investor groups comprised of club members and former members, after concluding it didn't want to operate in the Northeast.
C-BONS International Golf Group Management LLC is selling Fox Valley Country Club in Lancaster, Tan Tara Golf Club in North Tonawanda and Brierwood Country Club in Hamburg, after more than seven years of owning them but struggling to keep up with investments and operational needs.
The sales are being disclosed by the local groups, not by the Sugar Land, Texas-based company, which operates under the acronym CBIGG, and owns 21 other courses in Arizona, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey and Texas. Most are in Texas.
Tan Tara has already been acquired by a group of five partners, including two couples and three individuals. Four are current members, while the fifth is a former club member.
Their Pendleton Creek LLC completed its purchase on March 3, for $800,000, and will be renaming the course as Pendleton Creek Golf Club. That reflects a "fresh start" and more partnership with the community, the group said, noting that it's the only private golf club in southern Niagara County.
Brierwood is under contract to be sold to a different investor group, while the Fox Valley sale is also in the works, said Patricia Collins, a commercial real estate broker and a member of the Pendleton Creek group with her husband, Tim.
"They’re unloading their Northeast properties," Collins said of C-BONS. "They’ve determined that they don’t do well in the seasonal golf courses. They need the ones that can stay open year-round."
She said owning a golf course "wasn't on my bucket list," but "we are pretty avid golfers." She and her husband have been members since 1994.
Support Local Journalism
"It’s been a dream of my husband since he was a kid to own a golf course," she added. "And it's not a bad price. They were really anxious to sell."
The Pendleton investor group was spearheaded by Jim Mapes, who formerly worked for Wegmans Food Markets. The other partners include restaurant owner John Edholm Jr. and Bob and Dave Carroll, who bring accounting and restaurant backgrounds.
Located at 4391 Tonawanda Creek Road, the former Tan Tara was built in 1968 by Tenis Schreckengost, and includes an 18-hole course, a clubhouse and a halfway house on 178 acres that used to be the Long Acre Hay and Wheat Farm. It's remained a private club, but has gone through at least five different owners over the last 30 years, most recently C-BONS. The club currently has 350 memberships.
"As members, we've watched it decline over the past few years, and needed to step in and bring it back to its full potential," said Collins. "Large corporations didn’t have the passion for ownership. Now we have the opportunity to see those improvements through and make it someplace that, as members, we’re all proud of and look forward to going to."
The new owners of Pendleton plan a series of investments and enhancements to the buildings and infrastructure, starting with cosmetic upgrades to the kitchen and bar area at the clubhouse, and "some pretty significant upgrades" to the kitchen itself, Collins said. They've also hired a new chef, former (716) Food & Sport chef Ron Kubiak.
Once completed, the restaurant will reopen within a month or so as the Pendleton Creek Pub. , with a menu of classic Buffalo dishes, a mixture of casual and fine dining options and a Sunday brunch. It will also offer banquet services for weddings, graduations and other special events, and will be open to the public all year, with an array of televisions and a large covered patio.
The golf course, which remains private, reopened for the season last weekend. When the weather permits, the group will also spend money improving the golf course itself. "We're prepared to make the necessary investments," said Tim Collins, who works for Rich Products Corp.
Tim Collins said C-BONS put the course up for sale last summer, offering it first to club members.
"We're all members of the course, and we probably over the years have been on different boards connected with prior ownership and gave suggestions about what could be improved, and they never followed through," he said. "We've been talking about how to help it, so we said let's see if we can make it work."