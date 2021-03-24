New owners for Tan Tara, Brierwood and Fox Valley golf clubs

"They’re unloading their Northeast properties," Collins said of C-BONS. "They’ve determined that they don’t do well in the seasonal golf courses. They need the ones that can stay open year-round."

She said owning a golf course "wasn't on my bucket list," but "we are pretty avid golfers." She and her husband have been members since 1994.

"It’s been a dream of my husband since he was a kid to own a golf course," she added. "And it's not a bad price. They were really anxious to sell."

The Pendleton investor group was spearheaded by Jim Mapes, who formerly worked for Wegmans Food Markets. The other partners include restaurant owner John Edholm Jr. and Bob and Dave Carroll, who bring accounting and restaurant backgrounds.

Located at 4391 Tonawanda Creek Road, the former Tan Tara was built in 1968 by Tenis Schreckengost, and includes an 18-hole course, a clubhouse and a halfway house on 178 acres that used to be the Long Acre Hay and Wheat Farm. It's remained a private club, but has gone through at least five different owners over the last 30 years, most recently C-BONS. The club currently has 350 memberships.