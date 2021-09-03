New owner seeks to revive historic Allentown house targeted for demolition earlier this year

"To see an owner want to bring it back to life is a beautiful thing," said Fillmore District Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, who advocated against demolition, and is now trying to help Antecki. "We want to show that preservation projects can be successful."

It won't be easy, however. Antecki wants to convert the house into four two- and three-bedroom apartments, with the aim of renting it to doctors and medical residents, since it's a short walk from the medical campus.

He knew he'd have to gut the interior, but discovered that the overall deterioration of the structure was more than he expected, with at least two large holes in the roof. The foundation has to be repaired, both the front and rear masonry section must be redone, and the roof needs to be replaced. “We found out the exterior needs more work than we thought,” Antecki said. “It’s extensive stuff.”

Inside, meanwhile, "the place is a mess," requiring "new framing, new trusses, everything." So after spending $150,000 on the purchase, Antecki now estimates the repair and renovation cost at more than $700,000, describing it as a "scary scenario."