New owner seeks to revive historic Allentown house targeted for demolition earlier this year

Marc Antecki sees himself as just an ordinary guy and health care worker, not a hero.
But that's what he could become for some local preservationists – if he can find the money and resources to prove that even neglected historic homes can still be saved from the wrecking ball.
“I want to do that. I can’t do it just on my own,” said the 40-year-old medical device manager at Buffalo General Medical Center. “I need all the help I can get.”
It was just four months ago that a historic single-family house on Franklin Street in Allentown faced potential demolition by its new owner.
A local technology executive who had purchased an adjacent medical complex from Nick Sinatra didn't want the house that came with it, and sought to tear it down for more parking. He claimed it had deteriorated beyond repair.
But the city's Preservation Board and others in the community cried foul. Tired of losing battles to save Buffalo's architectural history, they fought the application by Nicholas J. Castine of Williamsville, and forced him to back down.
Under pressure, Castine in early August sold the house at 529 Franklin to Antecki, a longtime city resident and occasional remodeler who has eyed the property for years. Preservationists and community leaders applauded.
"To see an owner want to bring it back to life is a beautiful thing," said Fillmore District Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, who advocated against demolition, and is now trying to help Antecki. "We want to show that preservation projects can be successful."
It won't be easy, however. Antecki wants to convert the house into four two- and three-bedroom apartments, with the aim of renting it to doctors and medical residents, since it's a short walk from the medical campus.
He knew he'd have to gut the interior, but discovered that the overall deterioration of the structure was more than he expected, with at least two large holes in the roof. The foundation has to be repaired, both the front and rear masonry section must be redone, and the roof needs to be replaced. “We found out the exterior needs more work than we thought,” Antecki said. “It’s extensive stuff.”
Inside, meanwhile, "the place is a mess," requiring "new framing, new trusses, everything." So after spending $150,000 on the purchase, Antecki now estimates the repair and renovation cost at more than $700,000, describing it as a "scary scenario."
But those in the preservation community are excited. "We see this as a big win," said Gwen Howard, an architect at Foit-Albert Associates who is also chair of the city Preservation Board. "I think it'll work. The building, admittedly, is not in the best shape, but there have been tax credit projects in far worse shape."
Built in 1890 and part of the Allentown Historic Preservation District, the 4,700-square-foot white brick house between Allen and North streets was originally a 2.5-story single-family Queen Anne style residence, but has been vacant since at least 2002 and was boarded up. It was purchased by Sinatra along with other properties in 2012, and at one point was eyed for conversion to apartments.
Instead, it sat empty for seven more years, deteriorating further and accumulating more code violations, before Sinatra sold it to Castine in 2019 as part of a $2.47 million package deal centered on the adjacent Franklin North Medical Complex, at 556-564 Franklin.
Castine, however, was primarily interested in the medical building – which also housed a recording studio affiliated with the Goo Goo Dolls. He initially thought he would put apartments in the house, but concluded it was beyond repair structurally and financially after he brought in engineers from two firms to find a way to salvage it.
He tried to sell it to two different buyers. But both the engineers and the buyers found the property to be "insolvent," and estimated that repairs could cost as much as $1.5 million, Castine previously said.
As citations from the city mounted, Castine filed to demolish the building and create extra parking for his medical tenants. He said the house was not unique or important enough to be protected, and suggested the presence of a halfway house for sex offenders next door would hinder redevelopment anyway.
The Preservation Board disagreed, and rejected the application – at the urging of Nowakowski and Preservation Buffalo Niagara. The council member met with Castine and encouraged him to sell the house to someone else who would rehab it.
"He never really intended to rehab that property. It was just one in a web of properties he wanted," Nowakowski said. But "he understands the significance of Allentown being a historic district, and realized that he wasn’t the proper owner to rehab the place."
That's when Antecki entered the picture. He spotted the house more than a decade ago, before Sinatra bought it, and even inquired about it at the time, only to miss out. When he drove by a few months ago on his way to work and saw the "for sale" sign, he grabbed the phone and called.
"The outside’s a beauty," he said. "I love brick. I love the neighborhood."
Antecki is a Florida native whose parents were born and raised in Lackawanna before moving south. The family moved back in 1997, and he attended Canisius College for undergraduate and graduate school.
“I’ve lived downtown since 1999, and never left,” said Antecki, who lives near City Hall, and manages cardiovascular and other medical devices at the hospital through an outside firm.
Over the years, he’s purchased old and dilapidated houses that had been empty for years, renovating and saving them so he can rent them out as investments. Many are near Canisius or on the West Side.
He mostly does the work himself, and knows what needs to be done on a project. In this case, he says, it’s more than he can handle on his own, calling it the worst situation he's seen "by far."
“There’s no way I can afford all the expense. It’s enormous,” he said.
Nowakowski and preservationists say they're behind Antecki. The councilmember brought him together with Howard and with Christiana Limniatis, director of preservation services for Preservation Buffalo Niagara, to tour the property and discuss how to help.
"PBN is incredibly excited to see this long-vacant building find a new owner who is actually interested in rehabbing the structure," Limniatis said. "We are here to provide any and all technical services and advice to help Marc on this project."
That includes working to help Antecki obtain state and federal historic tax credits from the State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service. Since the project is less than $2.5 million in value, it will be eligible for the state's enhanced benefit of 30% of the project's value, plus the 20% federal credit.
Antecki has hired Preservation Studios, and brought in structural engineers to stabilize the building before winter. He also carted out junk and debris left behind by squatters.
"I think it can work, if some of us get together and help," he said. "It's doable."