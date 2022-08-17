New owner plans renovations at 'troubled' Niagara Falls senior complex and Lockport building

A national affordable housing developer has acquired two 40-year-old low-income senior housing facilities in Niagara County – one of which was described as "troubled" by a Niagara Falls official – and is planning $73 million in improvements.

Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions, a New Jersey-based developer, purchased the Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and Urban Park Towers in the City of Lockport from affiliates of LHP Capital, an affordable housing developer and manager based in Knoxville, Tenn.

Orbach paid $18 million each for the two properties, with 350 units in all, according to the firm's application to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to issue nearly $36 million in tax-exempt bonds to finance the acquisition and renovation project. The developer said the work is not viable without the agency's help, which would not include any other tax breaks from the county, although Orbach could seek property tax breaks from both cities.

Orbach plans extensive rehabilitation of both apartment buildings, including renovations of the interiors of all apartments and common areas, according to the application. The developer will also upgrade all electrical equipment to more energy-efficient equipment, replace light fixtures with LED lighting and replace all major building systems, including elevators and heating systems.

"My understanding is that each unit will get $60,000 to $80,000 to upgrade units," said Mark Gabriele, NCIDA counsel. "It’s well overdue, from what we understand."

Built in 1980 and renovated in 2007, the 18-story Niagara Towers is located on 1.16 acres at 901 Cedar Ave., and contains 200 affordable apartments, plus a superintendent's unit.

Urban Park Towers, located at 77 Main St. in Lockport, was built in 1978 and renovated in 2007. The 12-story building includes 150 senior apartments, plus a superintendent's unit. The 108,630-square-foot structure sits on 0.73 acres.

Both buildings are aimed at senior households earning no more than 60% of the area median income, and both have existing Housing Assistance Payment contracts for Section 8 subsidies for all units through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which Orbach intends to extend for another 20 years. As a result, rents are essentially set by HUD and would remain the same.

But Clifford Scott, an NCIDA board member and community development director for Niagara Falls, is cautioning the agency about the project. Niagara Towers is adjacent to his office at the city's Housing Authority.

"This is a troubled asset," he said.

He noted that Orbach has already approached the city about negotiating a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property.

"We have to be very careful," Scott said. "It’s a challenging property. They have security issues. And this asset is probably the worst I’ve seen in 20 years of housing. We have to be really careful in terms of who we partner with, and I say that with a lot of understanding of this property. I see it every day, and it is very troubled."

Gabriele, however, noted that Orbach is large company with projects all over the country, giving it the experience to handle the two buildings.

"These aren’t small people that are just giving it a shot or a whim. They’re professionals," he said.