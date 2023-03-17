After years of designing new space for his clients, Mark Dean is looking forward to getting some much larger new offices for his Depew architectural firm – but in Clarence.

Dean Architects is planning to construct a professional office building in Clarence to house his firm, which specializes in residential, small commercial and self-storage projects. The firm is currently in an 1,800-square-foot office that Dean owns at 3284 Walden Ave., but its staff has nearly doubled to 14.

"We're sitting on top of each other," Dean said.

The firm has designed a 4,000-square-foot building to be located at 8353 Main St., on a half-acre site at the corner of Susan Drive. Dean hopes to start construction on the $1 million project by April, with completion after six months.

"We've had fairly significant growth over the last three to five years, and we see continued growth over the next few years," said Dean, whose firm is working on 75 pending self-storage projects nationwide for Life Storage, Public Storage, CubeSmart and others. "It's going to allow us to accommodate that growth and keep everybody going."

Also in the works in Clarence is a proposed 6,900-square-foot professional office building at 8167 Sheridan Drive, in the rear of the Rockledge Professional Park, behind two existing buildings. The 1.91-acre site would include 45 additional parking spaces.

And Russell Salvatore Jr. – grandson of the prominent restaurateur – wants to convert a one-story commercial building at 10626 Main St. into a pair of 1,158-square-foot, two-bedroom apartments on the first floor and the basement, along with a first-floor storefront barber shop and a basement meeting space.

The vacant building – formerly a fireplace store – is next to Salvatore's Humbert House restaurant. Architect Phil Silvestri said Salvatore wants to start work as soon as possible after getting approval.

Amherst

In Amherst, meanwhile, the CEO of Forbes Capretto Homes is pursuing plans for a 26-lot subdivision off Transit Road, but he may have to do some more work on the plans first.

David Capretto's DJC Land is proposing to develop the Ashley Green neighborhood, using 15 acres at 10060 Transit in Swormville, north of the intersection with Smith Road. The plan envisions construction of a public road that would curve through a floodplain from Transit back to Smith, with a secondary road connecting to it from Ruby Lane to the north off Glen Oak Drive.

Capretto received "sketch plan approval" from the town on March 16, but the project – which he's been working on for four years – still needs further approvals before he can start work.

"It's going to be a beautiful location," he said.

Lancaster

Several projects are under evaluation by the Lancaster Planning Board, including the Genesee Park Lane Development at 5429 Genesee St.

That calls for demolition of three existing structures and construction of four buildings – one for retail space and three for 27 apartments, with nine units in each building.

At 6218 Broadway, Kyle Banasik wants to construct an 8,000-square-foot commercial building with office and warehouse space to store high-end vehicles – potentially even for showroom display. Banasik is seeking a rezoning of the now-vacant property.

Both projects still need environmental approval, variances and site plan approval.