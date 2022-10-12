New microbrewery coming to West Side storage yard

A new microbrewery and restaurant is coming to Buffalo's West Side, as an experienced brewer and his wife seek to turn a mostly vacant storage yard into a neighborhood attraction.

Matt and Kaitlyn Redpath – whose Byrne Ventures purchased the 0.21-acre property at 38 Tremont Ave. in 2021 – want to redevelop it into a craft brewery, Sentient Brewing.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

That will "reactivate the site and make this a neighborhood amenity," said attorney Corey Auerbach of Barclay Damon. "When you reinvest in the community, you bring new businesses," Auerbach told the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday.

Auerbach noted that Matt Redpath – who came to Buffalo to work at Gordon Biersch Brewpub – is "an accomplished brewer with a deep history in the industry," and understands how to operate a brewpub and comply with appropriate regulations.

"This is a microbrewery where people can enjoy craft beers in an open setting," Auerbach said, comparing it instead to the nearby Daniela restaurant or to Five Points Bakery. "It's a family-friendly place. It will have elements for children."

The couple has "done a tremendous amount of outreach" in the neighborhood to gain feedback and support, while taking steps to minimize impact on other residents by limiting the hours and arranging with local farmers to pick up spent grains for reuse in agriculture.

As a result, Auerbach said the project has received "an outpouring of support," with letters from Resurgence Brewing Co., Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, Flying Bison Brewing Co. and Pizza Plant, among others.

"With Daniella Restaurant a block away, this is the sort of reactivation of the West Side at Forest that we think is appropriate," Auerbach said. "And they’re very committed to ensuring that this is an establishment that evokes the Five Points Bakery, and not the Chippewa Strip."

The property is between Forest and Bird, across Forest from the Richardson Center and across Tremont from the Buffalo History Museum Resource Center.

Plans call for the brewing operations to be located inside an existing 1,600-square-foot shed, with a target of producing 1,000 barrels per year. The 7,300-square-foot outdoor area will seat up to 60 people across 15 tables in newly landscaped gardens, while indoor seating will be about 50 to 60.

"The Applicant is not interested in overcrowding the space or creating the atmosphere of a traditional, crowded bar," Auerbach wrote in the application.

On Monday, the project obtained backing from the city Planning Board for a rezoning of the property and a special-use permit for artisan industrial use and a tavern with outdoor seating. Their request now goes to the Common Council.

New homes approved

Additionally Monday, the Planning Board recommended approval by the Common Council of a rezoning of 14 vacant lots on Ashley, Peck and Person streets, to allow developer SAA-EVI to put up 21 single-family townhome-style row houses behind School 44, with three-bedroom units in clusters of five or six. SAA-EVI is already redeveloping the school as affordable housing under a previous city approval, and wants to add more density and options to the area.