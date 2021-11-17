New Metro Rail station coming to Canalside

Say goodbye to the cement ramp, red-and-black canopy and rusty red railings of the 1980s-era Erie Canal Harbor Metro Rail station.

Say hello to a new stone-and-glass station that will take its place at the renamed Canalside stop.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is planning to demolish the existing station, replacing it with a reconstructed modern look, similar to what has already been done at Fountain Plaza.

Both remakes are part of the larger revamp of the tracks, trackbed and infrastructure of Metro Rail along Main Street in conjunction with the restoration of car traffic alongside the trains.

"We're trying to come in right after they're done, for a seamless process," said Thomas George, NFTA's director of public transit.

The design tries to address past concerns about transparency, light, security and wind protection, while also giving the station a unique look appropriate to its location. So the new $3.5 million station, which will serve both outbound and inbound traffic, will feature stone columns – harkening to the nearby Cobblestone District – and glass enclosures in between.