New Mercy president says hospital recovery, success will be about progress: 'It's going to take time'

Catholic Health executive Marty Boryszak on Wednesday was appointed president of Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, taking the helm of the health system's largest hospital in the neighborhood where he grew up.

Boryszak, a 44-year-old Orchard Park resident, spoke to The Buffalo News about what comes next at Mercy.

Q: How will you measure success at Mercy?

A: I want to start building some momentum with the existing team that shows that we're making progress. Don't get hung up on where we are today. You know, look at it in milestones – maybe it's a quarter at a time, maybe six months at a time. But look back and say, "Are we better three months later than we were three months prior?" And if the answer is yes, then we're doing good. We're making progress. If you're thinking about walking in, flipping a switch, everything's good at Mercy by the end of 2022, it won't be. It's going to take time.

From UPS executive to hospital leader: South Buffalo native named Mercy Hospital president Marty Boryszak, Catholic Health's senior vice president of acute care services, has been named president of Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

Q: What's the state of staffing at Mercy? Do you have job vacancies?

A: Yeah, we do, and it's the positions that you would think. It's your difficult-to-fill positions on your difficult shifts. There's a nursing shortage. And so within the nursing field, you have specialty areas like critical care, like cardiovascular critical care – these specialized areas are even more challenging to find. And when you have vacancies to begin with, then you have large patient assignments, you can't get agency in fast enough. Night shift is where we have probably the most glaring holes right now.

Q: Mercy's revenue hit a recent high of $436 million in 2018. Is part of the recovery reaching that figure again or is that not the right way to look at it anymore as health care changes?

A: I think absolutely you have to grow your revenue base, but it has to be the right revenue. So it has to be the revenue that makes sense for that building. So when you talk about specialization, we've got to make sure that we're focusing on the cardiac side, the neuro side, the general surgical side – we've got to make sure of that. Just having a busy building doesn't necessarily make you successful. I mean Mercy has been busy for years and years and years. As the reimbursement models change with the payers and other things, a full house doesn't necessarily translate to margin.