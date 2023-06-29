Get ready to see the downtown library underpass lit up in full color.

With more than $63,000 in funding in hand, the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. on Tuesday authorized the hiring of an electrical contractor to install a new lighting system in the Ellicott Street underpass, between the two sides of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

It is currently a dark and foreboding area that's intimidating to pedestrians, so officials hope that using lights that can change color to illuminate the tile ceiling will make it more walkable and friendly. The lighting can be changed or adjusted as desired for different colors, similar to what is done on the Electric Tower and the Curtiss Hotel.

BUDC will spend more than $50,000 to purchase the lighting and other equipment, and agreed to hire CIR Electrical Construction Corp. – the only bidder for the project – to perform the work for $12,900. Once the contract is signed, work should begin within three weeks, said BUDC President Brandye Merriweather.

"The work will become very visible," she said.

The project is part of a broader "placemaking" strategy for Ellicott Street that was advanced by city officials and Wendel Cos. under the city's Race for Place initiative. It is funded by a $40,000 grant from the Project for Public Spaces, using money provided to the nonprofit organization by General Motors Co. The library also agreed to provide $23,000 in matching funds alongside BUDC's investment.

Also for Race for Place, BUDC approved a $19,030 contract extension with consulting firm MIG to finish a Downtown Waterfront Improvement Plan, which will include additional stakeholder interviews, conceptual renderings, a collection of information and public presentations.

The goal of the project is to "better connect the work that is happening at Ralph Wilson Park to the work that is happening in the downtown area," said Merriweather. "We're looking to better the access into the parks from the surrounding neighborhoods, improve the walkability and leverage the real estate development that is happening."

The extension of the original contract – which began in December and expired May 31, but will now continue through Sept. 30 – will be funded jointly by the city and BUDC.

"There’s some additional time and additional work we need to do to make sure we nail this," Merriweather said.

Officials hope to complete the process by November, so they can start to work on funding and then construction by late 2024, said Brendan Mehaffy, the city's economic development commissioner.

Separately, the agency received another $252,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to fund a grant manager for four years to administer the foundation's grants for the former LaSalle Park.