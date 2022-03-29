 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New lighting coming to Centennial Park baseball and softball fields
0 comments

New lighting coming to Centennial Park baseball and softball fields

Support this work for $1 a month
Centennial Park

Ralph Wilson Jr. Centennial Park as of April 27, 2020.

 John Hickey/News file photo

The youth baseball and softball fields at the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park will be getting new and upgraded lighting, thanks to a $1 million grant from Major League Baseball.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp., which is leading the redevelopment of the former LaSalle Park into Centennial Park, received an award of $960,000 from the MLB Youth Development Foundation. The grant agreement, which covers the lighting, runs through Nov. 30, 2025.

BUDC's board on Tuesday also approved spending $41,814 for contractor Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates and subcontractor Beech & Bonaparte to modify the schematic designs and construction documents for the park to incorporate a handicapped-accessible kayak transfer platform at the Blueway Site. The funds will come from prior grants from the Wilson Foundation.

BUDC also approved the $120,000 sale of the rest of the former King Sewing Machine Co. plant property at 308 Crowley St., in the Riverside neighborhood, to Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp.

Jemal plans to retain and preserve the historic clock tower, while renovating most of the existing building that remains – after previous property sales and demolition – into industrial space.

BUDC President Brandye Merriweather said that Jemal "is looking to move this project forward very quickly," with a goal of starting work immediately to secure the site and finishing construction within 12 months.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Practice good credit with these simple everyday habits

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

BUDC seeks $1M from NOAA to support waterfront work at Centennial Park
Local News

BUDC seeks $1M from NOAA to support waterfront work at Centennial Park

  • Updated

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is seeking $1 million in additional funding from the federal government to support the conversion of LaSalle Park into Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. BUDC, in conjunction with the Great Lakes Commission, applied to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association for a grant to pay for “engineering and design costs related to shoreline

Plan to demolish part of an old Riverside industrial complex hits a snag
Local News

Plan to demolish part of an old Riverside industrial complex hits a snag

  • Updated

City plans to demolish and redevelop a seven-acre former industrial site in the Riverside neighborhood have hit an unexpected stumbling block, after state historic preservation officials notified the city and Buffalo Urban Development Corp. that it disagreed with their plans. BUDC and the city had planned to partially demolish the former sewing machine and television manufacturing plant at 308

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News