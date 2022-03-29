New lighting coming to Centennial Park baseball and softball fields

The youth baseball and softball fields at the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park will be getting new and upgraded lighting, thanks to a $1 million grant from Major League Baseball.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp., which is leading the redevelopment of the former LaSalle Park into Centennial Park, received an award of $960,000 from the MLB Youth Development Foundation. The grant agreement, which covers the lighting, runs through Nov. 30, 2025.

BUDC's board on Tuesday also approved spending $41,814 for contractor Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates and subcontractor Beech & Bonaparte to modify the schematic designs and construction documents for the park to incorporate a handicapped-accessible kayak transfer platform at the Blueway Site. The funds will come from prior grants from the Wilson Foundation.

BUDC also approved the $120,000 sale of the rest of the former King Sewing Machine Co. plant property at 308 Crowley St., in the Riverside neighborhood, to Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp.

Jemal plans to retain and preserve the historic clock tower, while renovating most of the existing building that remains – after previous property sales and demolition – into industrial space.

BUDC President Brandye Merriweather said that Jemal "is looking to move this project forward very quickly," with a goal of starting work immediately to secure the site and finishing construction within 12 months.

