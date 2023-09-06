Two of Buffalo's leading law firms have named new leaders.

Phillips Lytle has chosen Douglas W. Dimitroff as its new managing partner, effective Jan. 1.

And Harter Secrest & Emery named Amy L. Hemenway partner-in-charge of its Buffalo office.

Dimitroff will succeed Kevin M. Hogan, who has served as managing partner since 2017. Hogan said he notified the firm's partners in July that this would be his final year serving as managing partner.

Dimitroff has been with Phillips Lytle for 33 years. He launched and built the firm's telecommunications practice, and previously led Phillips Lytle's Albany office. He currently leads the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

The firm chose Dimitroff from among several partners who were interviewed for the role of managing partner.

"Doug Dimitroff emerged as our choice to lead the firm, thanks to the exceptional blend of skills and experiences he brings to the role as well as his commitment to advance our strategic priorities," said Deborah A. Doxey, a Phillips Lytle partner and chair of the firm’s governing committee.

Dimitroff also serves as chair of the Invest Buffalo Niagara economic development organization, and is a board member and founder of the New York State Wireless Association.

Phillips Lytle is headquartered at One Canalside and Buffalo's second largest law firms.

Hemenway has been with Harter Secrest & Emery since 2004. She took over Tuesday as partner-in-charge of the Buffalo office from John G. Horn, who had served in that role since 2009. Horn remains with the firm and was recently named chairman of the inclusion and equity committee.

Harter Secrest & Emery's Buffalo office, at 50 Fountain Plaza, consists of 31 attorneys. As partner-in-charge, Hemenway will oversee the Buffalo office's day-to-day operations and will be responsible for its strategic growth.

“In her nearly 20 years with Harter Secrest & Emery, Amy has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills as a labor and employment lawyer, and a strong commitment to the firm and to the Western New York community,” said Craig S. Wittlin, the firm's managing partner.