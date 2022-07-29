New Kaleida Health CEO builds out his executive team

One of the first tasks on new Kaleida Health CEO Don Boyd's to-do list was to fill out the organization's executive team, which had experienced its fair share of turnover in recent months.

He and Kaleida put a dent in that task Thursday, announcing several key leadership appointments:

Cheryl Klass, who came out of retirement five months ago as the interim president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, is staying unretired. Klass has been named Kaleida's chief operating officer and chief nurse executive. She also will continue to run Buffalo General and Gates Vascular until Beth Hughes, the newly named president of those facilities, starts that role on Oct. 3.

Dr. Michael Mineo, who has been the system's interim chief medical officer since March, is shedding the interim from his title and taking on the role permanently. Mineo was previously chief medical officer of Buffalo General and Gates Vascular.

Dr. Michael Beecher has been named chief medical officer of Buffalo General and Gates Vascular, a role he held on an interim basis since June.

Dr. Raheel Ahmad was named chief medical officer of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park. He had that role on an interim basis since March.

Cheryl Klass started as the interim president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on March 18, taking over for Christopher Lane, who left March 11 to become president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center.

The appointments come a couple weeks after Boyd was named CEO, replacing Robert Nesselbush, whose abrupt retirement caught many by surprise. In an interview Tuesday, Boyd stressed that Kaleida's people – from its executives to its frontline workers – will be the reason for success if the health system is able to overcome the Covid-induced headwinds it's facing.

It's an opinion that Kaleida Health's newly elected board of directors chair also shares.

"We can talk about the best strategy in the world," Crosby said. "And if we don't have the right people in the right places, we're not going to succeed – period."

Also announced Thursday: John R. Oishei Children's Hospital President Allegra Jaros now has oversight of Kaleida's long-term care services, including HighPointe on Michigan and DeGraff Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility.

In addition, Judy Baumgartner, president of Millard Fillmore and DeGraff Medical Park, will once again oversee Kaleida Health Laboratories. She previously oversaw the labs when she was president of the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York.