New Jersey Street Firehouse owners plan apartments

The new owner of the Jersey Street Firehouse on Buffalo's West Side plans to convert the three-story brick building into apartments, after a previous redevelopment proposal by another group ran into neighborhood opposition.

Justin Custer and Eric Zellner of Milestone Development of WNY bought the structure at 310 Jersey St. last month from Project X Holdings for $400,000, after that six-member investment group gave up on their 5-year-old plan of creating a microbrewery and restaurant.

Custer said they are still exploring their plan and the potential architectural layout of the units.

"We're thinking six, but we don't know right now," he said.

They have not yet selected an architect for the project to reuse the onetime fire station that was built in 1875.

Milestone already owns over 100 residential and commercial units.

"We just like the old-school type of building, and it's got some history to it," Custer said. "We'd just like to see it not be vacant and turn it into something nice. It's got a lot of cool features."

Milestone is seeking Preservation Board approval to put a new roof on the building, and hopes to have a plan to submit to the community and the city.