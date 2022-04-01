New Invest Buffalo Niagara program can help startups grow through market research, data

BY NATALIE BROPHY
New Invest Buffalo Niagara program can help startups grow
A new program offered by Invest Buffalo Niagara is helping second-stage companies access the type of market research and data they need to take their businesses to the next level and fuel their growth.
It's called the Economic Gardening program and it's available for free to companies that have between 10 and 99 employees with between $1 million and $50 million in sales.
The companies work with the National Center for Economic Gardening to gather market research, competitor intelligence and market mapping, as well as determining online marketing and social media strategies.
It's an opportunity for Western New York's startup companies, like HELIXintel, to get information they wouldn't have access to through just their company resources.
"The reason we target (second-stage companies) is because typically they have proven products; their business model works; they've established that they can make sales and that there is value to what they're doing," said Olivia Hill, senior business development strategist with Invest Buffalo Niagara who runs the Economic Gardening program.
"They don't have typically the sophistication of a really large company to do market research in house or to do a deep dive into (search engine optimization) in house because they're lean companies who are trying to make payroll at the end of the week," she said. "They're not able to staff those kinds of positions. So it can be really costly to go out and find all that information."
Program fueling growth at HELIXintel
HELIXintel was one of the first Buffalo-Niagara companies to participate in the program.
The company provides businesses with software to organize, track and maintain their equipment. The software can be used by stores, restaurants and factories, among other businesses, to monitor their maintenance needs for equipment like HVAC systems or air compressors. When equipment needs to be fixed or replaced, HELIXintel can connect businesses with the best companies to do the work.
Through the Economic Gardening program, HELIXintel was able to put together spreadsheets and interactive maps of franchised hotels and motels, property management companies and athletic facilities that could be potential customers.
They identified 128 service companies that mentioned one or more of the equipment manufacturers HELIXintel works with.
This information will not only allow HELIXintel to get more customers onto its platform, but also help the company develop strategies on the best ways to target those customers, CEO and co-founder Jon DeWald said.
HELIXintel recently raised $4 million and will use that money to focus on growth and expansion, DeWald said.
The company, which launched in 2020, currently has 15 employees with the goal of at least doubling their staffing by the end of the year.
"I'd encourage any company, if they qualify, to take advantage of the data that's going to be provided because it's not only going to help the company, it's going to help grow the Buffalo ecosystem and benefit everybody," said Michael Mainier, HELIXintel president and co-founder. "That growth is what it's all about."
Economic Gardening proved successful in Rochester
The main reason Invest Buffalo Niagara is offering this program to local companies is to foster economic development from within Western New York as opposed to attracting companies from outside the region to relocate, Hill said.
It's proven to be a successful strategy in Rochester.
More than 120 companies in Rochester have participated in the Economic Gardening program over the last five years. Collectively, those companies have created 924 new jobs and increased revenues by $170 million, or 32% per company, according to data from Invest Buffalo Niagara.
Invest Buffalo Niagara plans to monitor the local companies that participate in the program to track their growth as well.
Currently, the Economic Gardening program is only available to businesses in Erie and Niagara counties, but the Invest Buffalo Niagara team is working on setting up a program in Chautauqua County as well.
For more information, visit buffaloniagara.org/grow-your-business/economic-gardening.
– Natalie Brophy
WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ...
M&T Bank New Ventures
Then: M&T Bank debuted the first product of its New Ventures team in 2020: Nota, a software for solo attorneys and small law firms to manage their finances.
The bank's New Ventures team is M&T's version of a startup lab and incubator focused on creating solutions for problems their customers and community members are facing.
"We don't build anything until somebody tells us they want it," said Jonathan Kolozsvary, the New Ventures director.
"We very much feel that if we build something that we haven't asked someone if they want or heard that they need, it all of a sudden just becomes our own idea," Kolozsvary said. "And that's not what we're in the business of. We're in the business of helping those who have problems that we're looking to solve."
The bank in recent years has become a leading technology innovator in Western New York, building a $58 million tech hub in the Seneca One tower downtown, hosting tech boot camps and training opportunities and innovating new technologies for its customers.
Now: More than 700 attorneys are now using Nota, up from 200 in 2020, said Paul Garibian, Nota's president.
Last week, during M&T's New Ventures Innovation Expo, the bank announced one of its newest innovations called GrowGrade, a free business valuation software.
Professional business valuations cost thousands of dollars, but GrowGrade is free to use and comes within 10% accuracy of a professional valuation, said Brandon Bieron, product development manager. Business owners can link their accounting software and get a valuation within 10 minutes.
Small business owners often need valuations when they're looking to sell their business or bring on a partner, Bieron said.
The GrowGrade team's goal for 2022 is to add 2,000 new users to the platform, growth manager Ryan Dobos said.
Businesses who use GrowGrade do not have to be customers of M&T Bank, said Kolozsvary, who also is a GrowGrade co-founder.
