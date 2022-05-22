 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New housing, retreat center, apartments planned for Niagara County

  Updated
Severyn Development - Washington model

Severyn Development's Washington model house.

 Provided photo
Fourteen new homes in Lockport, a retreat and training facility in Wheatfield and a small apartment building in North Tonawanda were among a host of new retail, residential and commercial projects up for review this week in Erie and Niagara counties.

Severyn Development, led by brothers Alex and Will Severyn, are proposing to develop a 14-lot single-family subdivision on 5.4 acres at 1100 Beattie Ave. in the Town of Lockport. The project, the latest by the brothers in both Erie and Niagara counties, is under consideration by the Niagara County Planning Board, on referral from the town.

The family-owned company, which was started by the Severyns' father, builds custom homes and patio homes in Lancaster, Clarence, West Seneca, East Aurora, Alden, Royalton, Buffalo and Lockport, and has also undertaken redevelopment projects, including the Symphony Row townhomes and a set of historic duplexes on Florida Street in Buffalo.

Florida Street duplexes - daytime

The seven Florida Street duplexes that Severyn Development plans to renovate.

Also on the Niagara County Planning Board's plate:

  • Health Management Group wants to build a 4,000-square-foot retreat and training facility in Wheatfield. The 7.1-acre site at 6301 Inducon Corporate Drive would be part of the Horizon Village campus.
  • Niagara University is seeking approval and a special permit to construct and operate a 4-megawatt ground-mounted solar-energy array on 17 acres at 5759 Lewiston Road in Lewiston.
  • Frank Cefalu is proposing to demolish a structure at 151 Division St. in North Tonawanda, replacing it with a four-unit apartment building.

Meanwhile, in Erie County:

  • Waldemar Blaszak, owner of XL Dent Laboratories in Amherst, wants to add unconditioned warehouse space to an existing warehouse at 4401 Walden Ave. in the Town of Lancaster, to store equipment and materials. XL Dent is a full-service lab that produces ceramic dental implants and upper and lower mouth reconstructions.
  • Clarence planning officials are reviewing a proposal by McDonald’s Corp. for an expansion of its existing drive-thru at 4987 Transit Road.
  • Wood’s Ceramics LLC is seeking approval from the Town of Hamburg for a 1,440-square-foot metal building on vacant land just east of 2811 Pleasant Ave.
