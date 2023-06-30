Tara Wasik is a Lockport native who has built her career with General Motors at its Town of Tonawanda engine plant over the past 24 years.

Now, Wasik has been named plant director, the first woman to lead the River Road engine complex in its 85-year history. She most recently served as assistant plant manager.

“The GM Tonawanda plant has a rich history of bringing manufacturing excellence from Western New York to the rest of the world,” Wasik said in a statement. “As our industry and workforce continues to evolve, we remain committed to demonstrating agility and look forward to supporting the Western New York community for years to come.”

GM on Friday also announced a leadership change for its Lockport components plant. Jason Rousell, a North Country native, was named regional director for both the Upper Mountain Road complex and GM's Rochester operations. His appointment took effect June 1.

Wasik, who was promoted to her new role on May 1, earned a degree in mechanical engineering at the University at Buffalo. She started out working as summer help at GM's Lockport plant.

Wasik succeeds Luis Cervantes, who has moved to a new role within GM. Cervantes took on the role of GM Tonawanda plant director three years ago, amid the pandemic.

Rousell took the reins of the Lockport plant from Ken Johnson, who is retiring from GM after nearly 38 years with the automaker. Johnson had led the Lockport plant for over three years; Friday was his final day of work.

GM's Tonawanda and Lockport plants are cornerstones of the region's manufacturing sector. The Tonawanda plant has 1,041 employees, while the Lockport plant has 1,657 employees.

GM reported paying $102.9 million in state taxable wages to employees of the Tonawanda plant in 2022, and $115.2 million to employees of its Lockport operations last year.

The Tonawanda engine plant earlier this year celebrated production of the 76 millionth engine in its history. And, in early 2022, GM announced it would invest $154 million in the Lockport plant over the next few years and add 230 jobs.

The two plants have undergone leadership changes as GM is preparing to negotiate a new labor contract with the United Auto Workers this year. Their current agreement is scheduled to expire in September.