New fire station proposed for Seneca-Southside's Engine 25

The City of Buffalo wants to build a new fire station in South Buffalo for Engine 25, replacing the aging existing facility with a much larger building while cleaning up the site in the process.

Plans for the $6 million project by Stieglitz Snyder Architecture call for demolishing the squat one-story brick building at 497 Southside and constructing a 17,495-square-foot station with two sections and an entrance tower on the corner.

The 40-foot-tall facility would include a one-story garage and apparatus room with four bays and overhead doors, in front of a two-story rectangular support space. The back section would feature the dormitory and a locker room.

The project requires site plan and subdivision approval from the city Planning Board, demolition approval and a permit, and five variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, which will review the project on Wednesday.

