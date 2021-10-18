 Skip to main content
New fire station proposed for Seneca-Southside's Engine 25
New fire station proposed for Seneca-Southside's Engine 25

Engine 25-new firehouse rendering

A rendering of the proposed new Engine 25 fire station, at Seneca Street and Southside Parkway.

 Image courtesy of the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals

The City of Buffalo wants to build a new fire station in South Buffalo for Engine 25, replacing the aging existing facility with a much larger building while cleaning up the site in the process.

Engine 25-new rendering 1

A rendering of the proposed new Engine 25 fire station, at Seneca Street and Southside Parkway.

Plans for the $6 million project by Stieglitz Snyder Architecture call for demolishing the squat one-story brick building at 497 Southside and constructing a 17,495-square-foot station with two sections and an entrance tower on the corner.

The 40-foot-tall facility would include a one-story garage and apparatus room with four bays and overhead doors, in front of a two-story rectangular support space. The back section would feature the dormitory and a locker room.

497 Southside-Engine 25 current

The current site of Engine 25's fire station, at Seneca Street and Southside Parkway.

The project requires site plan and subdivision approval from the city Planning Board, demolition approval and a permit, and five variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, which will review the project on Wednesday.

