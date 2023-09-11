New Era Cap is developing plans to go public next year, according to published reports.

The Buffalo-based headwear and apparel company has invited investment banks and law firms to make pitches this month to sell stock in the company through an initial public offering, according to the Reuters report, which cited unidentified sources.

The company could be valued at $4 billion to $5 billion, the report said.

New Era was fully owned by the Koch family from its founding in 1920 until 2021, when ACON Investments, a private equity investment firm, took a 15% to 20% stake in the company, as ACON converted company debt to equity.

Kevin R. Wilson, New Era's chief financial officer, declined to comment on reports the company was preparing to go public.

“New Era Cap is always considering alternatives to position the company financially for future growth, but we have no strategic plans to share at this time," Wilson said. "We don’t comment on speculation.”

New Era is headquartered on Delaware Avenue, but the company has not had local manufacturing operations since closing a plant in Derby in 2019.

Chris Koch is CEO of New Era, but he gave up the role of president nearly a year ago. Longtime New Era executives Jim Grundtisch and Jim Patterson were named co-presidents, overseeing day-to-day operations of the company.

Koch told Bloomberg News last week that New Era had secured a $600 million refinancing loan from banks. Bloomberg said Koch declined to comment on New Era's plans for going public, but quoted him saying: “I’ve got a lot of gas in the tank. I can see myself leading a publicly-traded company."

New Era is known for its licensing partnerships with Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the National Basketball Association. Those three sports leagues became minority owners of New Era when ACON expanded its relationship with the company last year.

New Era at one time had the naming rights to the Buffalo Bills' stadium, but in 2020 pulled out of that agreement three years early.

IPOs by Buffalo-area companies don't happen often. ACV Auctions, a Buffalo-based startup, had a high-profile IPO in 2021.

The region recently lost one of its relatively few locally based publicly traded companies when Amherst-based Life Storage was acquired by Extra Space Storage. Buffalo-based Athenex is no longer publicly traded, after filing for bankruptcy and selling off assets. And last year, Amherst-based Columbus McKinnon disclosed plans to move its headquarters to North Carolina over the following 12 to 18 months.