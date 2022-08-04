New Era gets new funding as major sports leagues take minority ownership stakes

The private-equity firm that acquired a minority stake in New Era Cap Co. last year is increasing its investment in the Buffalo-based company, which also is bringing in three major professional sports leagues as minority owners.

The moves will result in about $700 million in funding for New Era that CEO Chris Koch said will allow the company to accelerate its growth plans and consider potential acquisitions.

As part of the funding deal, Koch will remain as New Era's CEO.

Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the National Basketball Association will become minority owners in New Era, giving three of its biggest sports partners a direct stake in the company.

"Having our three largest league partners aligned with us through a strategic equity position further solidifies our already strong partnerships," said Jim Grundtisch, New Era's chief revenue officer, in a statement. "We are committed to continuing on the robust global growth trajectory we have set for our brand and for our key global partners well into the future."

New Era is the official headwear license partner for Major League Baseball, the NFL and the NBA, and it has more than 170 other partnerships for a variety of headware, apparel and accessory products.

Koch, whose family has run the century-old company for generations, said the deal will allow New Era to expand quickly.

"This new capital will facilitate the acceleration of our aggressive growth initiatives and allow us to consider potential North American and global acquisitions that may be additive to our already powerful global platform," Koch said.

ACON Investments, a private equity investment firm, took a 15% to 20% stake in the Buffalo-based company beginning in January 2021. The latest deal will increase ACON's stake in New Era, although it did not say by how much.

ACON was the first private-equity firm to take an ownership stake in New Era.

ACON said New Era, which designs and distributes more than 200 million pieces of headwear and apparel annually, has had several years of record organic revenue growth, which it said is "expected to continue for the foreseeable future."

"We are humbled to be the Company's trusted partner and have great respect for New Era Cap's long and rich history and what Chris Koch and the management team have built. It has been one of our best performing portfolio investments," said Ken Brotman, ACON's founding partner.

That is in contrast to some of the challenges the company has faced in recent years.

New Era remains headquartered on Delaware Avenue, where it also operates a retail store, but it no longer has local manufacturing.

In 2021, the company pulled from the web a collection of Major League Baseball headwear designs that were mocked online, a marketing misstep for a brand with a reputation as a trendsetter.

In 2020, with the blessing of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, New Era pulled out of its Bills stadium naming rights deal three seasons early. The venue's name changed from New Era Field to Highmark Stadium last year, under a new naming rights agreement.

The pandemic, which shut down college and professional sports for a time, also put the brakes on New Era’s growth.

In late March 2020, the company furloughed about 70% of its 600 employees in Buffalo and Southern California. A federal Paycheck Protection Program loan of between $5 million and $10 million helped New Era extend those furloughs into summer, and then the company laid off 187 employees, 117 of whom worked at its Buffalo headquarters.

Since then, New Era has been focusing on expanding its network of more than 800 stores across Asia, Mexico, Latin America and Brazil. It also is pushing to expand its core lifestyle brand in apparel as well as the direct-to-consumer shopping platform that it launched five years ago.

Analysts at Moody's Inc., a credit rating firm, noted earlier this year that New Era "benefits from its well-established position in the licensed headwear market, good brand awareness and long-standing relationships with key sports licensors with longer term expirations of key contracts."

But the Moody's analyusts also noted that New Era 'is constrained by its small revenue scale, limited product diversity, and the need to demonstrate that recent accelerated revenue growth, margin improvement and free cash flow generation are sustainable over the longer term."