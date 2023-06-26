What to know about the week ahead

New Era Cap Co. will launch a line of trendy fashion hats as part of a collaboration with a contemporary design brand headquartered in Buffalo.

Café and the headwear manufacturer will premiere the exclusive line of hats at 1 p.m. Friday at the New Era retail store in Buffalo.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The collection will feature a variety of hat styles, including snapbacks, fitted caps and beanies, said Billie Essco, CEO at Cafe.

"This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for us to merge our brand's distinct personality with New Era Cap Co.'s unparalleled expertise in creating high-quality headwear,” said Essco, also a musician, creative director and fashion designer.

Cafe specializes in fashion, as well as art and cuisine, and was launched alongside its sibling company, Czen. Essco, who founded Cafe+Czen, has had his designs and products worn by celebrities such as Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine and professional sports athletes.

New Era Cap Co. has been helping shape the culture of sports and fashion for more than 100 years. It has more than 500 different licenses in its portfolio, and since 1993, it has been the exclusive baseball cap supplier for Major League Baseball.

The State Department of Labor will hold a Dunkirk job fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northern Chautauqua Catholic School, 336 Washington Ave.

THE LATEST

Developer Douglas Jemal wants to tear down part of a Buffalo factory complex.

Independent Health made a change to make its plans more appealing to companies with workers nationwide.

A Buffalo startup is in the middle of a fundraising round.

The head of the KeyBank Foundation is retiring.

The local unemployment rate remains at a modern-day low.

A waterfront housing project is riling up its neighbors.

Attention is shifting to the towers at the Elmwood Crossing project.

A Williamsville food co-op has a home, long before it will open.

Environmentalists push back against a crypto firm's power plant plan.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing legislation he says will help local manufacturers.

A $10 million grant gives a big boost to a UB museum.

NYSEG proposes 22% electric rates hike over three years. The utility filed a proposed rate plan with state regulators that still needs final approval.

FeedMore WNY is planning a big expansion.

Local pot stores are hustling to open, but they face plenty of hurdles.

A Lockport chemical company is planning to build a new plant.

The state is throwing struggling cannabis growers a lifeline. Or is it a Band-Aid?

The former Villa Maria Academy has been turned into apartments.

More apartments are being planned in the Town of Niagara.

Apartments are coming to a former garden center in Amherst.

The shutdown of Medaille University has students scrambling.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The Buffalo Niagara economy looks like it is heading for the soft landing the Federal Reserve is seeking.

2. The death of a hospital: Inside the final days of Eastern Niagara Hospital after more than 100 years.

3. Storage Wars: Inside the battle to buy Life Storage: The competition to acquire the Amherst-based self-storage company was more competitive than previously known.

4. Why the merger between Trocaire College and Medaille University fell apart.

5. The Buffalo Bills plan to use virtual reality to help sell season tickets.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.