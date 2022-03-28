New emergency homeless shelter coming to East Side

But there are far more homeless men than women and children, said Kathleen Mattar, chair of the steering committee for Build Promise, and a board member and longtime volunteer for St. Luke’s.

And it’s expected to get much worse, Mattar said. The Homeless Alliance predicts that there will be a big increase in homelessness, with 68% of affected people being men.

"The men need a place to sleep, so we're going to respond to that need," said Mattar.

Build Promise is an independent nonprofit that was launched out of St. Luke's for this purpose, but is legally separate.

Designed for free by Scheid Architectural, the 21,000-square-foot temporary and transitional shelter facility would feature 120 semi-private suites in half the building, as well as a commercial laundry for linens, and shower and locker-room facilities. It would serve men seeking a place to stay overnight as they transition away from homelessness.

The facility's Opportunity Center would offer space for local partners to offer additional wellness, education and other social services – for the men staying there but also for other men, women and children from surrounding inner-city neighborhoods.