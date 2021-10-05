New Dollar General, warehouse/office building coming to Clarence

Broadway Group is seeking town approval for a new Dollar General store on Main Street in Clarence, across from the Clarence Town Park.

The proposed 8,960-square-foot retail store would be located at 10340-10344 Main, east of Strickler Road and next to the Claremount apartment building. Plans by Bohler Engineering call for a one-story rectangular building on 2.21 acres, with 30 parking spaces.

The project is being reviewed by the Clarence Planning Board, which meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, GMA Concrete Design wants to build a new one-story heated warehouse and office building at 9377 County Road. The 8,113-square-foot metal siding building with stone veneer trim and wood would be located on 3.67 acres, and the project would also include nine parking spaces.

GMA is expanding its operations and needs more storage space for concrete equipment and construction vehicles. Plans by MPD Architecture and Studio T3 Engineering show a small front office area and three separate warehouse spaces.

And just up the street, William Wilcox wants to put up a 4,000-square-foot building for his landscaping business on 5.1 acres at 9367 County Road, with metal siding and Hardieplank lap siding.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.