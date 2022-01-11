New digs, easy commutes: 43North startup executives move into Buffalo office space

"You're moving into a new office, you're moving into a new city, but you're also running a business," said Eder, the co-founder of Big Wheelbarrow. The startup helps grocery stores get more local food on their shelves.

Bime, the CEO of Infiuss Health, had never seen such a big snowstorm before, or felt such low temperatures. Of course, she knew about Buffalo's winters before moving here. "It's one thing to hear, and it's another thing to experience it," she said with a laugh.

Bime said she is taking the weather in stride. "Overall, I am always that someone that is down for change, and the 43North team has been incredible, so I think that really made the transition smooth," she said.

Colleen Heidinger, 43North's president, said she was looking forward to the new class of startups getting a chance to discover the region. "We can already sense the excitement not only for this program but also for the Buffalo community, as they have started to visit coffee shops, buy furniture and meet their landlords."

Something the eight prize-winning startups have in common: each other. They say just talking with fellow startups is helpful.

