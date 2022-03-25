 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New company taking over private aviation terminal operation at Buffalo airport
New company taking over private aviation terminal operation at Buffalo airport

TAC buyout

TAC Aviation, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport's currented fixed base operator, is being bought out by a national company, Signature Flight Support.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

An international company will be taking over the private aviation terminal operation at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. 

The current operator, TAC Air, has been acquired by Signature, the nation's largest fixed-base operator, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority director of aviation William Vanecek told commissioners during an Aviation Committee meeting this week. The NFTA owns and operates the airport. 

Fixed-base operators provide services to airports such as coordinating charter and private aviation and fueling and de-icing planes for commercial airlines.

At the Buffalo airport, when professional sports teams travel to and from the city, their private flights are coordinated through the fixed-base operator. 

In 2020, TAC, with locations in 16 cities, replaced Prior Aviation, a locally owned firm that served as the Buffalo Niagara International Airport's fixed-base operator for nearly 60 years. Prior Aviation was started by the late Buffalo aviation pioneer Jack Prior

Signature Aviation is based in London. It is acquiring all of TAC Air's private aviation service centers, not just the one at the Buffalo airport. A company spokesperson said the transaction will likely close during the second half of the year. 

