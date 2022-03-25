New company taking over private aviation terminal operation at Buffalo airport

An international company will be taking over the private aviation terminal operation at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
The current operator, TAC Air, has been acquired by Signature, the nation's largest fixed-base operator, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority director of aviation William Vanecek told commissioners during an Aviation Committee meeting this week. The NFTA owns and operates the airport.
Fixed-base operators provide services to airports such as coordinating charter and private aviation and fueling and de-icing planes for commercial airlines.
At the Buffalo airport, when professional sports teams travel to and from the city, their private flights are coordinated through the fixed-base operator.
In 2020, TAC, with locations in 16 cities, replaced Prior Aviation, a locally owned firm that served as the Buffalo Niagara International Airport's fixed-base operator for nearly 60 years. Prior Aviation was started by the late Buffalo aviation pioneer Jack Prior.