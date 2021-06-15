New cannabis group –- including Bob Marley's son – looks to come to Buffalo

The grass is apparently very green in Buffalo.

A new startup cannabis group that includes the son of reggae singer Bob Marley is pursuing the possibility of setting up a research and manufacturing facility in Buffalo, although it has not made any commitments and is still exploring other locations as well.

Will a pot dispensary or smoking lounge be coming to your neighborhood? The law gives cities, towns and villages the ability to opt out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses.

The New York City-based group, dubbed Ace Ventures, met Tuesday for about an hour with Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and Economic Development Commissioner Brendan Mehaffy to discuss their desire to bring pot production to the Queen City. They did not indicate a timeframe for making a decision.

"They left expressing their significant interest in making an investment," Brown said.

"The organization said that they were very serious about the city of Buffalo," the mayor added. "They like Buffalo. They’ve done a lot of research on Buffalo. They think Buffalo is a good place to be."

Now that marijuana is legal in New York State, here's what you need to know Effective Thursday, it is legal for a person to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana. It is, for now, still illegal to sell marijuana in New York State.

If it happens, Ace would be the second such development effort in the city, after the $200 million cultivation, research and production project that Brad Termini's Zephyr Investors has proposed for the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park in South Buffalo.