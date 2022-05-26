New brewery, recycling operation seek tax breaks in Cattaraugus County

A small brewery proposed for Portville and a materials recycling business in Ashford are asking the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency for tax breaks.

Cory Clark's Megalomania wants to open a microbrewery that will produce alcoholic and nonalcoholic versions of sodas, seltzers and teas. Marquee Brewing would also sell other locally brewed beers and ciders, according to Clark's application to the CCIDA.

Clark proposes to open the new business in 3,150 square feet of space at 12 S. Main St. in the Village of Portville, with 800 square feet for manufacturing and over 2,200 for retail space. The vacant former Portville Drug Store property is owned by Van Curen Enterprises, and is located in a "highly distressed" area.

Clark is seeking $8,920 in sales tax breaks for the equipment purchases that are part of the $130,000 project, and asserts that "this project cannot occur within budget without tax abatement and may not occur at all without abatement." He promised to create four full-time and three part-time jobs as part of the project, which would require only seven months to complete.

"Megalomania LLC has limited assets and thus will be starting the project with as small a budget as possible," wrote Clark, who previously produced and sold nonalcoholic drinks for six years while living in Seattle.

Separately, County Line Recovery in Springville wants to construct a 12,500-square-foot clear-span building for material recycling at 7023 Henrietta Road in the Town of Ashford, to handle the needs of its largest customer – Cattaraugus County.

The company was started in 2019 with plans for a larger facility to recover, sort and recycle post-consumer products from Cattaraugus County transfer stations and from municipalities like Delavan and other towns and villages in both Erie and Cattaraugus counties. It currently employs four part-time workers, but would add 10 more jobs with the expansion.

If approved, work would begin in June and finish by year-end.

The agency also approved up to $235,000 in sales tax breaks for a $2.94 million project by Holiday Valley Resort to buy new equipment and make minor building improvements to the year-round resort in Ellicottville this summer. Holiday Valley will retain 139 full-time and 522 part-time jobs, and expects to complete this project by May 2023.

And it authorized up to $99,000 in mortgage tax breaks for a previously approved $8.54 million solar-farm project by Otto CSG 1, which is building a 5-megawatt single-axis tracker ground-mounted solar farm on 26 acres of a 223-acre property at 9350 Dunkleman Hill Road in the Town of Otto.

The project was cleared for sales and property tax relief in March 2021, but the company did not yet know at that time how much financing it would obtain.

Site work and initial construction began in March 2022.

