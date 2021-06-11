New apartments coming to Masten Park near City Honors

Masten Park is getting more apartments.
Another mixed-income apartment building is coming to the neighborhood near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and City Honors School, potentially bringing three dozen new units to an area that is seeing more investment from developers.
Dr. Fadi Dagher's Cedarland Development Group wants to put up a three-story apartment complex at 1145 Michigan Ave., at the northeast corner with Best Street, with 35 apartments.
Of that, 32 will be market-rate units, while three would be affordable to tenants earning 60% of the area median income. The units will be a mix of four studios, 26 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments.
The goal is to meet increased demand for housing in that area, while capitalizing on the site's proximity to the Main Street commercial district, the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and easy access via public transit to downtown Buffalo.
"The project will create a high-quality residential option for city dwellers," said Steven J. Ricca, an attorney who represents the developer, in a letter to the city. "The project will result in the environmental cleanup and revitalization of this long stagnant corner property in the form of a vibrant, modern and architecturally pleasing residential building that will serve a demand in the community."
This is the latest project by Cedarland, and follows the firm's recent completion of the Grid Apartments at 1155 Main St., as well as redevelopments at 1920 Niagara St. and 32 Pearl St.
Support Local Journalism
Formerly called the Michigan Best Apartments but now dubbed Michigan Place, the 27,385-square-foot rectangular block building would occupy 0.74 acres of vacant land along both streets, with its main front entrance on Best, and the rear backing up toward Edna Place. It would include seven properties in all – 160, 162, 164, 166 and 168 Best, as well as 81 Edna and the Michigan parcel.
Dagher owns three of them through DAG Capital Real Estate and New Millennium Medical, while the other four are owned by the city, which approved a designated developer agreement with Cedarland in January. Those parcels are expected to be transferred to Cedarland by September, Ricca wrote.
Under plans by Elev8 Architecture and Tredo Engineers, the 38-foot tall building would feature white and charcoal-colored fiber cement siding, thin brick and narrow brown slats to break up the facade, as well as gabled ends and six peaked roofs along the length of the building.
"The architectural features of the proposed building are designed to be highly complementary to the surrounding neighborhood and nearby institutional uses," Ricca wrote.
The $7 million project would also include 38 parking spaces and 13 bicycle spaces.
The land is zoned for residential use, but Cedarland is asking the Zoning Board of Appeals for two variances from the Green Code, for a larger lot width on Best – 174 feet, compared to the code maximum of 100 feet – and for the size of the side yard.
The project will also require major site plan and subdivision approval from the Planning Board.
Soil tests found hydrocarbons and metals in the ground, so Cedarland is also applying to the state for inclusion in the Brownfield Cleanup Program, which would result in tax credits to help finance the project.
If approved, construction would take about 12 months.