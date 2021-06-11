New apartments coming to Masten Park near City Honors

This is the latest project by Cedarland, and follows the firm's recent completion of the Grid Apartments at 1155 Main St., as well as redevelopments at 1920 Niagara St. and 32 Pearl St.

Formerly called the Michigan Best Apartments but now dubbed Michigan Place, the 27,385-square-foot rectangular block building would occupy 0.74 acres of vacant land along both streets, with its main front entrance on Best, and the rear backing up toward Edna Place. It would include seven properties in all – 160, 162, 164, 166 and 168 Best, as well as 81 Edna and the Michigan parcel.

Dagher owns three of them through DAG Capital Real Estate and New Millennium Medical, while the other four are owned by the city, which approved a designated developer agreement with Cedarland in January. Those parcels are expected to be transferred to Cedarland by September, Ricca wrote.

Under plans by Elev8 Architecture and Tredo Engineers, the 38-foot tall building would feature white and charcoal-colored fiber cement siding, thin brick and narrow brown slats to break up the facade, as well as gabled ends and six peaked roofs along the length of the building.

"The architectural features of the proposed building are designed to be highly complementary to the surrounding neighborhood and nearby institutional uses," Ricca wrote.