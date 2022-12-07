New administrative building coming to the Gow School

And now, at Gow

One of Western New York's best-known elite boarding and day schools is building an administrative building on its rural campus, after the current aging facility was deemed ready for demolition.

The Gow School in the Town of Aurora is proposing to construct a two-story educational building, dubbed Howard Hall. Located in the northwest quadrant of the campus, the 17,500-square-foot rectangular building will be located southwest of the existing main office, which will be torn down.

Designed by Young + Wright Architectural of Buffalo, the building will include a stone base and horizontal siding, with a porch in front and a rear patio and upper deck.

Located at 2491 Emery Road, Gow is a co-ed college-prep school for students in grades 6-12 with dyslexia and other language-based learning disabilities. The school's 55-acre campus south of the end of the Aurora Expressway includes 100,000 square feet of building space for academic, office, dining, residential and sports facilities.

The Aurora Planning Board will consider the school's application on Wednesday.

Also up for review in the town is a proposal by John P. Patti's PBI Holdings Of WNY to rezone 0.7 acres at 359 Quaker Road in East Aurora – next to the API Delavan manufacturing plant – from commercial to residential. That will allow for demolition of the existing office building and construction of two five-unit apartment buildings.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

A Colorado-based solar farm company is setting its sights on Grand Island. Catalyze, of Boulder, is proposing a 3.45-megawatt solar array at 2599 Whitehaven Road, using about one-third of a 36.1 acre parcel of farmland and vacant land owned by Inga Anders Emery and Jonathan Paul Emery of Amherst.

Dubbed Emery Farm Solar, the project will include 12 acres of solar panels. It will connect to the distribution grid along Whitehaven, delivering power to National Grid for use by consumers. A new permeable gravel driveway will be constructed, with illumination for safety, and the site will be fenced in.

The application was originally submitted in June, and then resubmitted last month. The property is zoned for light industrial and research, but Catalyze needs site plan review and a special-use permit from the town.

Orchard Park

Also in the Southtowns, Orchard Park officials are reviewing special-exception use permits for:

• A 3,500-square-foot bank branch building with a drive-thru ATM at 3201 Southwestern Blvd., on a vacant outparcel in the Tops Plaza on the west side of Tops' gas pumps and the east side of Starbucks.

• Jim's Steak-Out, for a 2,810-square-foot restaurant and drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road, where the Tabernacle Food Pantry building will be demolished north of Delta Sonic.

Clarence

Oleg Sapozhnikov wants to convert the former Community of Christ Church at 5030 Thompson Road in Clarence into a single-family residence. He is asking the Clarence Planning Board for a change-in-use approval and minor subdivision on Dec. 7.

Also in Clarence, John Krantz is seeking conceptual town approval for a proposed four-lot single-family "Open Development Area" with access to Heise Road.

And Charles Kelkenberg is pursuing a development plan and architectural clearance for a self-storage facility at 9485-9490 County Road, at the northeast corner of County and Goodrich roads.

Cheektowaga

Splash Car Wash wants to open a new location at 2715 and 2725 Union Road, and has asked Cheektowaga to rezone the property from general commercial to motor services.

Lancaster

Young Development is back for review of its proposed $17 million Edgewater East project, which would bring 50 new apartments to 6026 Broadway, at Pavement Road.

Young would construct five two-story buildings on the 5-acre plot, in front of Clover Management's Lancaster Commons senior complex. The project includes 50 garage spaces and 111 parking spaces in all.

Also on Dec. 7, Lancaster officials will conduct a preliminary plan review for Pine Hill Estates, a proposed subdivision of 75 acres at 611 Pavement Road into just 10 lots, with the purpose of creating bigger and lower-density single-family homes.

The town is also reviewing a rezoning of 6130 Broadway to allow for construction of a 6,000-square-foot commercial storage building for materials.

Lockport

In Lockport, Redline Auto & Transmission owner Aaron McMichael plans to expand his auto repair business with a 900-square-foot addition at 5700 Otto Place Park, subject to approval by the town.

Also on Dec. 20, the Lockport Planning Board will continue its review of a Tractor Supply Co. store, to be developed by Hix Snedeker Co. on 5.6 acres at 1110 S. Transit Road.

On the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, Western New York hospitals are getting hit with a surge of RSV cases.

Uniland is getting $3.1 million in tax breaks for the second warehouse it is planning to build on the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.

Preliminary work has started to convert LaSalle Park into Centennial Park.

A pair of 7-unit apartment buildings are planned for the Schiller Park neighborhood in Buffalo.

CleanFiber has raised $10 million to increase production at its Blasdell facility.

Norstar Development USA is selling its New York operations and real estate to a Boston-based real estate developer that specializes in affordable and mixed-income housing.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center launched its mobile cancer screening unit, aimed at bringing services to areas where they aren't readily available.

Sonwil Distribution Center is seeking nearly $12 million in tax breaks to build a massive warehouse in the North America Center Industrial Park in West Seneca.

Lake Shore Bancorp, which has received criticism from regulators, has hired new executives.

