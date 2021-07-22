Neon Tango Dancers sign poised to return to Elmwood-Bidwell corner

The neon Tango Dancers are coming back to Elmwood Avenue, thanks to Washington developer Douglas Jemal.

One of Buffalo's best-known artistic displays, the giant neon sign with flamenco dancers had graced the facade of the mixed-use building at Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway for decades, its two figures appearing to move with the lights as they performed the tango.

Designed by Laura Rankin, Dan Sack and Andy Ferullo, the art deco sign was put up in 1982 as part of an economic revitalization effort, to welcome visitors to that portion of the Elmwood strip. The iconic sign depicts the dancers in three different positions as the lights change.

But it was neglected over the years and fell into disrepair. Its lights had been turned off for some time until a nonprofit group, the Buffalo Argentine Tango Society, raised money to get it partially lit again.

Six years ago, it was taken for much-needed repairs and put in storage. The former building owner didn't want it anymore, and many in the neighborhood feared that the building itself was destined for demolition. Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. later acquired a cluster of 11 properties – including that complex – and planned to replace them with a pair of new five-story apartment buildings with about 100 units in its since-scrapped Arbor + Reverie project.