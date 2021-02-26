Neighbors say they were left out of planning for Fruit Belt housing development

That led to ridicule by neighbors. "I’d like to see that," said Brandi Barrett of Peach Street. "I have people who work at the Medical Campus park their cars here just so they don’t have to pay to park."

They also objected to the planned demolition of a single structure – a wood-frame building that was previously used by the Community Action Organization.

And they worried that STEL planned to bring in tenants who could pose a risk to the neighborhood. "I’ve been hearing a lot of rumors that this was going to be a place for people with mental illness," said Ricardo Washington, a neighborhood resident. "There are quite a few kids in the neighborhood."

Board members echoed residents. "The parking study is totally deficient," Schwartz said. "I cannot believe this parking plan is anything but a headache for the neighborhood, and it really needs to be rethought."

Knoer said the units are not designated for anyone requiring "additional services," but could be used for people who are "in transition." That would help the nonprofits in their bid for the tax credits when they apply in April.

As for the CAO building, Knoer said it's "not in shape to be rehabbed," so "we just don't believe that makes sense."