Neighbors criticize Bevilacqua project on Transit Road in Clarence over traffic concerns

After months of discussion with town officials, developer Jonathan Bevilacqua is hoping to win approval as soon as this month for a $20 million development to bring 142 housing units and retail space to a swath of wooded land between Transit Road and Ransom Creek in Clarence.

Bevilacqua Development has been planning the project for about four years, seeking to bring more than 32 new structures to the site just below County Road – including apartments, townhomes and single-family residences. The firm is collaborating with Alliance Homes on part of the project, with hopes to begin construction on the three-phase venture this year.

But the project has sparked opposition from neighbors along Miles Road immediately to the south of the project, who fear an influx of traffic from more than 142 new housing units draining onto it, as well as the loss of a 36-acre natural habitat behind their homes.

"The 36 acres considered for this development is one of the most beautiful natural sanctuaries remaining in the Town of Clarence," neighbor Ed Nesselbeck wrote in an email to The Buffalo News. "Is this really the time to destroy a natural sanctuary for another unnecessary project?"

They say they have already seen significant loss of green space for various commercial projects and residential developments along Transit and adjacent streets, which in turn have created heavy traffic not only on Transit but even on Miles, which cuts through to Stahley Road past the entrances to a housing subdivision to the south.

They have been taking their case to the town Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals in hopes of staving off the project, albeit with no success to date – despite 42 people showing up to object at one Zoning Board of Appeals meeting in December.

"Those 36 acres of green space are home to an array of wildlife, most notably whitetail deer," said Robert Callan, who has lived on Miles Road since 1978 – when he said Transit was a "simple two-lane road" and the area was very rural. "If the town proceeds with approval of this project, the last remaining green space in this area will disappear and with it the deer and the other wildlife."

Bevilacqua said the developer has met with the community over the last year to obtain feedback and has made changes. He cited traffic studies that the developer conducted that contradict the neighbors' claims.

"We took their comments into consideration, and we believe we addressed those concerns," he said. "Those are claims that are unfounded based on the data that was collected, analyzed and reported to the town."

The project already received a "negative declaration" of environmental impact from the town. Even so, he said the firm is "continuing to redesign the project" based on comments from the Planning Board and the state Department of Transportation. A traffic signal will be installed at Transit and Deercreek Lane, where an access road into the project will be constructed.

But Callan said that would just back up traffic more. "This area has changed dramatically and not for the better," Callan said. "At most times of the day, Transit Road is a nightmare to navigate, and this proposed project will make it much worse, especially for the residents of Miles Road."