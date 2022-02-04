Neighbors battle Elma contractor with history of environmental violations

When Lori Weidner and Robert Gross moved to Elma 16 years ago and built their home, they were looking for their own piece of nature and privacy.

Their oddly shaped 5-acre lot on Northrup Road sits just off Seneca Street in the western part of town, with Cazenovia Creek running through a gorge to the south. They adore the scenery and wildlife, while their grandnieces and grandnephews love playing in the ravine that cuts through their land.

But they never thought they'd have to battle a hometown developer and the town leadership – or demand help from the county, the state and the Army Corps of Engineers – to protect it.

"We never expected it to be this extensive or to go on for a while, but the town has not been cooperative at all," Weidner said.

Weidner and Gross have spent most of the past year fighting plans by local contractor and developer Todd Huber to build apartments, restaurants and stores on nearby properties he owns on Seneca. Those plans would bring tenants and commercial activity to a historically residential portion of Seneca, not far from the couple's house.