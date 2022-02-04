Neighbors battle Elma contractor with history of environmental violations

When Lori Weidner and Robert Gross moved to Elma 16 years ago and built their home, they were looking for their own piece of nature and privacy.
Their oddly shaped 5-acre lot on Northrup Road sits just off Seneca Street in the western part of town, with Cazenovia Creek running through a gorge to the south. They adore the scenery and wildlife, while their grandnieces and grandnephews love playing in the ravine that cuts through their land.
But they never thought they'd have to battle a hometown developer and the town leadership – or demand help from the county, the state and the Army Corps of Engineers – to protect it.
"We never expected it to be this extensive or to go on for a while, but the town has not been cooperative at all," Weidner said.
Weidner and Gross have spent most of the past year fighting plans by local contractor and developer Todd Huber to build apartments, restaurants and stores on nearby properties he owns on Seneca. Those plans would bring tenants and commercial activity to a historically residential portion of Seneca, not far from the couple's house.
Huber says he's trying to improve the long-neglected Spring Brook neighborhood by reviving some derelict buildings and creating housing where nothing exists now.
But the couple – who insist they're not opposed to development – say his plans will damage the environment, flood their land and pollute the creek, which drains into the Buffalo River. They've fought Huber's latest projects at the Town Board and Planning Board, even filing a lawsuit that forced the withdrawal of one proposal after it had been approved.
They accuse Huber of illegally dumping waste in the 50-foot-deep ravine – which includes a narrow band of federally protected wetlands at the bottom – and of improperly tapping into the county sewer system under Seneca to drain water into the ravine from a horse farm he owns across the street. That's already caused erosion and mudslides on their land, they say.
The couple also claim he misled the public on state-mandated environmental assessment forms, submitting inaccurate answers and failing to note potential stormwater discharges from his projects or to disclose the presence of wetlands on or near his project sites. They complain that the town isn't listening, doesn't give them a chance to speak at public meetings, and isn't holding Huber accountable to the same standards as others.
"This guy seems to be able to break all the rules," Gross said. "Nobody gets away with what he does."
Huber rejected the criticism.
"It's false accusations. That's all I can say," Huber said of the objections. "There’s always one person, and I respect it. No matter how many good things you do, somebody tries to look at things from a negative standpoint."
A long résumé
Huber is well-known in Elma. The owner of Building Solutions has grown as a commercial and residential construction contractor, working on projects ranging from demolition and site work to new-builds, additions and renovations.
He's been hired by cheese giant Lactalis America to handle an expansion project in Buffalo, and is also working at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery construction site.
"He is a very creative developer. He comes in with ideas that a lot of other builders would not consider," said Elma Town Planning Board Chairman Michael Cirocco.
Over the past decade, Huber set his sights on redeveloping a stretch of Seneca Street near his company's offices, in Spring Brook, where Cazenovia Creek makes a hairpin turn.
There, he's acquired or renovated 15 properties on Seneca and two adjacent streets – including the dilapidated former Springbrook Hotel at 6350 Seneca – to bring them back to life as new businesses or apartments.
"In general, the buildings and the projects that he has done along the Spring Brook corridor have bettered the site and that area of town," said Cirocco.
Most recently, Huber took aim at developing a residential parcel at 6170 Seneca St. and the bright-red Merry Mart building at 6150 Seneca, proposing new construction on one and a renovation on the other. Those properties are adjacent to Weidner and Gross, and abut the ravine.
"I have every right to do improvements to properties," Huber said. "I put millions and millions of dollars into an area that no one wanted to put money into, and I executed on a plan."
Past problems
Huber has faced legal and regulatory problems with environmental compliance, dating back at least 16 years, including:
- In January 2005, he was cited by the state Department of Environmental Conservation for violating water quality during a land-clearing job at 6091 Seneca, where his company is based. He was fined $150 and ordered to "cease any new earth-disturbing activities" except for installing sediment and erosion control or soil stabilization measures.
- In May 2015, an attorney filed a complaint with the DEC on behalf of her clients, saying Huber's company was discharging wastewater onto their property through an 18-inch dispatch pipe through a berm. An investigator smelled paint thinner, but no spill was detected.
- In June 2016, a Lancaster resident complained about noise and dust making it hard for her to breathe, because of "hundreds of trucks" coming in and out of a dirt road next to her home for a development project Huber's company was working on. The town building inspector shut down the trucks a week later because of "numerous complaints."
- A caller complained in May 2018 that Huber was dumping contaminated soil at the Springbrook Hotel property. An investigator saw concrete and brick mixed in with the soil, but no other debris.
Most of the allegations, Huber points out, were never substantiated.
Three complaints, however, led to action.
In April 2016, Huber was issued four tickets by the state Department of Environmental Conservation for illegally disposing of "construction and demolition debris, waste tires, siding, metal and plastic debris" at 6170 Seneca.
The DEC investigation followed a complaint filed by a former employee of Huber's and a neighbor of Weidner and Gross who told the state he had seen Huber "illegally depositing solid waste" behind his house, according to a summary of the complaint from the DEC's Dispatch System.
According to the complaint summary, he also claimed to have "personally witnessed Mr. Huber dumping oil and diesel fuel in a ditch behind Building Solutions at 6901 Seneca."
The DEC ordered Huber to stop, to "remove all solid waste from the site and dispose of it at an authorized facility."
The agency also contacted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which found Huber had discharged fill material into a wetland without specific federal permission to do so. However, the affected area constituted less than one-tenth of an acre, so it qualified for automatic authorization under a nationwide wetland permit. The Corps directed Huber to install silt fencing for sediment and erosion control around the edge of the fill area.
Trouble in Hamburg
A year later, Huber's firm was doing site excavation work at Ryan Homes' Willow Woods subdivision off Taylor Road in Hamburg, when it discovered black-colored material that was "visibly distinct from the native light brown soil," according to a formal consent order from the DEC, dated March 20, 2017.
Acting on an anonymous tip that the material was being transported to 6170 Seneca, DEC staff in late January 2017 went to to Willow Woods, where they observed Huber's workers loading the dark-colored material into dump trucks.
Huber told the DEC staff that an environmental consulting firm had tested the stockpiled material and determined that it wasn't suitable for use in a residential development, according to the consent order.
At the DEC's request, Huber stopped removing it from Willow Woods. But DEC staff then drove to Huber's property at 6170 Seneca, where they saw a bulldozer spreading the dark material "along the top and slope of an embankment," according to the consent order. In all, 17 truckloads, totaling 300 tons of material, were taken from Willow Woods and dumped at the Seneca property.
The DEC fined Huber $7,500 for the five environmental violations, but suspended all except the first $1,500 unless Huber failed to comply with the order's terms – to cease disposal activities, install erosion controls, clean up and remove the contaminated soil from 6170 Seneca and Willow Woods, and take it to a permitted facility.
According to the DEC, Huber complied with the consent order's terms, delivering 384 tons of material in 18 truckloads to a Waste Management landfill in Chaffee. DEC officials have inspected the site multiple times since then, including in January and July 2021, and found no new violations.
The DEC also issued three violations to Huber on Nov. 15, 2018, for dumping wood, metal, plastic, concrete, styrofoam insulation and even a golf ball at 6301 Seneca, and covering it with fill material. The debris came from Huber's demolition of a pole barn at Cyber Golf's property at 6831 Seneca.
Most recently, Huber installed a four-inch drain pipe leading into the Erie County Water Authority's sewer drain in front of 6251 Seneca – across the street from 6170 – that took overflow water from a horse paddock in back and dumped it into the ravine abutting Gross and Weidner's land. The couple brought it to the attention of county officials.
The county Department of Public Works directed Huber in September and again in October that the "illegal connection must be removed and the drainage structure repaired" within 30 days, and then warned him on Dec. 1 that county workers would come out "on or after" Dec. 13 to disconnect it themselves.
Huber took no action, and the county cut the pipe and resealed it as of Dec. 23.